Jobseekers had the chance to connect with potential employers at the Bendigo Jobs Expo.
About 300 people turned up to the Bendigo Town Hall, as well as 85 representatives from 37 businesses, in an event City of Greater Bendigo economic development manager Ben Devanny labelled "a real success".
"This time of year you don't know how events are going to go, but the numbers that turned out and the early feedback was really positive," he said.
Mr Devanny said the event was particularly valuable for high school leavers looking for jobs over the summer.
"A lot of businesses are really struggling to find staff at the moment and it's hurting quite a few industries," he said.
"We thought a lot of people are finishing school and looking for summer jobs, it's a good time to get businesses to come and promote the jobs they've got now and they might have in the future."
Local businesses at the expo included Hazledenes Chickens, Bendigo District Aboriginal Co-operative, Mandalay Resources, Coliban Water and Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services.
Westvic Staffing Solutions general manager Leanne Parker said the job market was good for anyone looking for work.
"There's many jobs available and if somebody is looking for work there's never been a better time to be connected with an employer and find work," she said.
"The most important thing is you're willing to try something new, explore opportunities and want to turn up and give it a go."
MORE NEWS:
Mr Devanny said the event also catered for people looking to upskill or for a career change and it would hopefully encourage more people to stay and work in Bendigo.
"The proof's going to be over the next weeks and months to see how many of these conversations turned into opportunities," he said. "Hopefully we get some people working in businesses that otherwise wouldn't have."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.