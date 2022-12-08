HDFNL umpire Jackie Elkins-Pole receives top state netball honour

A Heathcote District netball umpire has been awarded one of the sport's top honours.
Jackie-Elkins Pole received the Netball Victoria umpire of the year award for her endless work in helping develop the next generation of the league's umpires.
Her work is creating new opportunities for umpires to take up the craft, including helping badge new C-Grade umpires during the past two years.
"I am incredibly proud of my team," Elkins-Pole said.
"Two years ago the HDFNL approached me to become an umpire mentor for the league.
"We started a program to help develop umpires...which in itself is great as it's the only league around the region that has made the commitment to have a position like mine."
In the post-lockdown world one of the biggest challenges for Elkins-Pole and her team was ensuring umpires remained engaged and interested in their craft.
"Coming out of COVID everything had fallen over, which is the same across a lot of sports, as umpires had found new ways to spend their Saturday afternoons," she said.
"It was a real challenge, especially in 2021 as everything was on and off for a few months."
"However, we managed to get three umpires tested and accredited during that period and it also gave me time to put in plenty of ground work and figure out what needed to be done for the future."
Overall looking forward, Elkins-Pole said the league was now in a significantly better position with its umpire numbers than it was two years ago.
In total Elkins-Pole's time within the sport spans more than 40 years, and also includes time on the netball court as a player before she realised her real passion was to be an umpire.
"I got to a point where I realised I was a reasonable player, but I wasn't exceptional," Elkins-Pole said.
"However, I knew I had the ability to be an exceptional umpire so I chose to go down that path.
"It's so very different to playing netball.
"Physically the demands on the body are different as there's no jumping or throwing.
"But they do say that an umpire runs just as much as a centre court player so good physical fitness is a must.
"It's also a very big mental challenge as there's so much happening on court at any one time and you need to make decisions quite fast to the best of your ability."
The purpose of the Netball Victoria 2022 Community Awards was to highlight and celebrate the contributions to the sport from members across the state.
