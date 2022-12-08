Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL umpire Jackie Elkins-Pole receives top state netball honour

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 1:30pm
HDFNL's Jackie Elkins-Pole was named as the Netball Victoria umpire of the year for her work in helping train the next generation of umpires. Picture by Darren Howe

A Heathcote District netball umpire has been awarded one of the sport's top honours.

AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

