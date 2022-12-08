Strauch to carry momentum from successful year into world short course championships

It's been a whirlwind year in the pool for Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch.
The 25-year-old will look to keep the momentum flowing next week when she competes with the Australian Dolphins at the short course swimming world championships in Melbourne.
Strauch has so far had an impressive year in the pool with silver medals in the 200m breaststroke at the FINA world championships at Budapest and also at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"Coming off the Olympics last year and getting that exposure and then coming into a jam-packed year, it's paid off for me and I'm looking to carry that momentum not just into world short course but the coming years into Paris (Olympics in 2024)," Strauch said.
"I am feeling good and excited to race on home-soil next week and embrace all the energy from the crowd.
"It's going to be a really special moment."
A boost for Strauch ahead of the world short course titles is the gift of attending a training camp in her home-town.
Strauch and the squad have been based at the Gurri Wanyarra centre for their final training camp before the championships begins next Tuesday.
"I've got three individual events and depending on heats, semis and finals there's potential for two or three relays," she said.
"For a six-day meet it's pretty jam-packed but I feel well prepared after racing overseas last year at the ISL (International Swimming League).
"Short-course is shorter and faster and it's fun."
Strauch's rise to the upper echelons of Australian swimming has been hard-fought as at the age of 16 she was diagnosed with three different parasites - one water-borne - which cascaded into a number of different debilitating symptoms and inevitably delayed her career.
"It was definitely a challenge; it feels like an eternity ago," she said.
"Now I think it was pretty rough and how did I ever come back, but I took a lot of learnings from it and it made me a better athlete and a better person.
"My career's progressed on a pretty nice trajectory and it's made the achievements all the more sweeter."
-With AAP
