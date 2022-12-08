Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victorians urged to prepare for potential power outages from extreme weather this summer

By Alex Gretgrix
December 8 2022
Powercor is urging residents to prepare for summer. Picture supplied

An electricity provider in central Victoria is urging residents to prepare themselves for the coming months.

