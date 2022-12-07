BDCA T20: Square opens tournament with one-wicket win over Hawks in thriller

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition has opened with a thriller as Golden Square scraped past Eaglehawk by one wicket on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs won with two balls to spare at Canterbury Park as they answered Eaglehawk's 6-142 with 9-144.
The game had a dramatic conclusion, with the winning runs scored by Golden Square's No.11 Callum Miller-Govett off a dropped catch by Hawks' wicket-keeper Jordan Lea.
Needing two to win, Miller-Govett edged the fourth ball of the final over bowled by Hawks' skipper Nick Farley.
The edge went through the gloves of Lea and Miller-Govett (2 n.o.) and Lachlan Ross (6 n.o.) ran two to get the visitors over the line.
Earlier in the over - which had started with Square 8-138 - Lea had caught Golden Square's Max Grant (14), who skied an attempted pull shot, in what was one of three catches the keeper took for the innings.
Golden Square's marquee player Chris Thewlis from the Camberwell Magpies has a reputation for providing fireworks with the bat and he didn't disappoint.
Opening the batting Thewlis pummeled 54 off just 20 deliveries as he lit up Canterbury Park with seven fours and four sixes.
Threwlis scored 54 of Golden Square's first 58 runs before he was trapped lbw by Farley (2-29) in the fifth over, ending his 19-minute cameo of power hitting.
Thewlis' first seven scoring shots read 6, 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, and 6.
Josh Williams' 3-23 off four overs were the best bowling figures for the Hawks, with the all-rounder also performing well with the bat earlier in the night.
After winning the toss and batting the Hawks' innings featured a 66-run opening stand between Ben Williams (43) and Josh Williams (40) that lasted into the 10th over.
The openers combined for eight boundaries and two sixes between them, while the leading wicket-taker for Golden Square was left-arm spinner Liam Smith (2-39).
The T20 competition continues tonight with Sandhurst playing Bendigo at the QEO from 6pm.
The competition will run through until March.
At Canterbury Park
Eaglehawk 1st Innings
J WILLIAMS c Johnson b Miller 40
B WILLIAMS c Grant b Templeton 43
T TAYLOR c Smith b Higgins 7
A CHISHOLM c Ross b Trollope 15
C MCGLASHAN c Templeton b Smith 14
N FARLEY not out 14
J LEA st Grant b Smith 0
Sundries 9
Six wickets for 142
Fall: 66, 82, 107, 128, 142, 142.
Bowling: S Trollope 4-0-25-1, L Smith 4-0-39-2, J Templeton 3-0-19-1, S Johnson 2-0-13-0, J Higgins 3-0-22-1, C Miller 4-0-21-1.
Batting Time: Overs: 20.
Golden Square 1st Innings
S TROLLOPE c McGlashan b Walsh 3
C THEWLIS lbw b Farley 54
M CHRISTIE c J Williams b Monro 5
L SMITH c Farley b J Williams 11
J TEMPLETON b Monro 1
J ADAMS c Lea b J Williams 19
S JOHNSON c McGlashan b J Williams 4
M GRANT c Lea b Farley 14
C MILLER c Lea b Chisholm 15
L ROSS not out 6
C MILLER-GOVETT not out 2
Sundries 10
Nine wickets for 144
Fall: 38, 58, 68, 74, 79, 102, 103, 135, 142.
Bowling: N Walsh 2-0-27-1, A Monro 4-0-24-2, N Farley 2.4-0-29-2, A Chisholm 4-0-18-1, J Williams 4-0-23-3, F Runnalls 3-0-20-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 19.4.
