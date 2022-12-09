In the world of Castlemaine author Alex Miller's latest novel, the Newstead pub plays a small but significant role.
It is a place the book's main protagonist, Frances Egan, has in common with a stranger she meets on a bus on an overseas trip - a coincidentally shared landmark that helps bring the two together.
Their surprising liaison is the catalyst for the narrative that unfolds - a slow, beautiful story heavy with the detail of mood and landscape and glimmering with hope and happiness.
Frances and her husband Tom are tree-changers "who have found their dream in Central Victoria".
But like a stone thrown into the waters of Frances' life, her brief affair stirs up sediment and sets off ripples that expand into her daily existence as mother, wife and professional woman.
"Frances, the hero of the story, has a kind of transformative experience, I suppose you'd call it, in which she comes to understand that there's a whole unexamined side of herself," Mr Miller tells the Advertiser.
Ultimately, the book is about love in the different forms it takes in the "web of relationships" we all live in, he says.
"[There's] the love you have for your children, the love for your partner ... and I guess the love and attention that you pay to your own life."
Frances' sudden focus on her life results in her "taking her autonomy and saying, 'I'm in charge of myself and I'm not taking s**t from you guys anymore'."
Mr Miller, who says everything he has ever written has been rooted in reality, has channelled a lot of himself into the main character and her experiences.
The Newstead pub encounter was based on a chance meeting with "a Mongolian bloke" on a bus in China who asked him if he knew Togs in Castlemaine.
He has also had the experience of "taking back" his autonomy, something he believes everyone has a right to, though it may not always be practical to exercise it.
Like Frances and Tom, Alex Miller and his wife Stephanie moved to Castlemaine from Melbourne - in their case, more than two decades ago - and haven't looked back since.
"Steph grew up in Mansfield and I came out to Australia as a boy of 16 on my own to explore the Outback, so we both had this early life in the bush and loved being part of it," he says.
"We lived in Port Melbourne for 20-odd years and I would say that the bush and the country has always been important to us and we both really wanted to get back to it."
As well as his own life, the author draws heavily from the stories people tell him for his fiction.
"Everything that I've ever written is based on people I love or care about, or who have given me stories in the hope that I will write them," he says.
"I mean, say with Journey to the Stone Country, which is the story about the reconciliation of a city woman who grew up in the bush and an Aboriginal guy who's remained there, they asked me to write that book.
"He said, 'Come up to my country, and I'll show you my country, and then you'll write about it one of these days'."
"Eventually I did and then he gave that book to the judge of his land claim, and he said, 'It's all in here, mate!'".
The two-time winner of the prestigious Miles Franklin Literary Award and recipient of many other accolades, including the Commonwealth Writers' Prize, Mr Miller is currently appearing at events and festivals to promote A Brief Affair, while also working on his 14th novel, The Deal.
