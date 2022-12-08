A Bendigo primary school student has taken home first place for her essay in the RSPCA Victoria Pawsome Stories competition.
Audrey Wallace-Wood from Bendigo Violet Street Primary School was awarded equal first place - alongside Alice Butler from Lauriston Girls School - for non-fiction in the Years 3/4 group.
This year's non-fiction topic was How pets were important during the COVID 19 lockdowns, which received a number of well-written entries.
Children's author Cameron Macintosh was a returning guest judge for the non-fiction category, while author and editor Melissa Keil judged the fiction writing entries.
"Alice and Audrey's essays were both very well written," Mr Macintosh said.
"Alice's essay served as a reminder of the love provided to us by our pets and the encouragement they gave us to go outside and keep active.
"In Audrey's essay, she shared deeply about the comfort and courage she drew from her friendship with her cat Beryl.
"She showed great initiative by interviewing her class and showed the happiness, fun and humour brought into their lives by their pets".
First place and CEO Prize winners each received a trophy, a $50 Dymocks voucher, a plush toy, and a barn tour for their class.
Second place winners received a certificate, a $30 Dymocks voucher and a plush toy.
Third place winners both received a certificate and a plush toy.
RSCPA Victoria chief Dr Liz Walker said this year's entries were exceptionally well-written and of a very high quality.
The judges said it was a challenge selecting the winners this year across different categories from the 140 entries received from school children round Victoria in Years 3-6.
"This year's competition winners were very difficult to select due to the high calibre of entrants," Dr Liz Walker said.
"Every student who entered should be very proud of their work and of the many creative and clever ideas they shared.
"We look forward to seeing more entries like this next year and hope this year's entrants encourage their friends to try their hand at writing some stories as well."
The winning entries for the 2022 competition can be read on the RSPCA website.
