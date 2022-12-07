Crash between car and truck leaves one woman dead

A WOMAN has died after a car and truck collided at an intersection near Tatura.
Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash between a truck and a Holden sedan on Tatura-Undera Road just after 11.30am on Wednesday
The female driver of the sedan died at the scene while the truck driver - a man in his 50s from Geelong - was uninjured.
This year 232 people have died on Victorian roads compared to 210 at the same time last year.
Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
