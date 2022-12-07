Smoke may be seen in the Eaglehawk and Huntly areas in the coming days as Forest Fire Management Victoria and the CFA undertake a planned burn in Whipstick.
The planned traditional owners burn will take place in Brights Lane, Whipstick, between December 8 and 9 depending on weather conditions.
Smoke from the almost 20-hectare burn may be seen in the areas of Whipstick, Eaglehawk North, Huntly North, Huntly, Eaglehawk, Woodvale, Neilborough and surrounding areas.
For more details on planned burns in the area visit www.vic.gov.au/plannedburns
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
