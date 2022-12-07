Martin, Mueck primed for Gippsland Super 6

Neangar Park golfer Andrew Martin will look to continue his recent hot form this week
The PGA Tour of Australasia is heading out into regional Victoria to the Warragul Golf Club for this year's edition of the Gippsland Super 6.
It marks the seventh tournament so far on the 2022/2023 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule and includes defending champion Jack Thompson as well as veterans Peter Lonard, Stephan Allan and Axedale's own Kris Mueck.
The first three days consist of stroke play, with a cut taking place after 36 holes to determine the top 50 and ties. There will be another cut after 54 holes to determine the final field that will compete in a six-hole medal (stroke) match play format.
Martin tees up at 12.29pm on Thursday alongside Michael Sim and Lonard.
Mueck is off at 9.05am with Ruben Lal and Matt Dowling.
Meanwhile, Bendigo juniors Jazy Roberts and Morten Hafkamp are in action on Thursday at the Port Phillip Amateur.
