Council, residents lose battle over North Bendigo childcare centre

NEIGHBOURS have lost a planning tribunal clash over a childcare centre proposed for North Bendigo.
The decision allows developers to build a 104-child facility at 10 Smith Street and 7 Grattan Street despite opposition from nearby residents and the City of Greater Bendigo.
State planning umpire the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal has dismissed concerns about plans for the small site and potential impacts on neighbours.
Councillors previously voted to oppose the development, with one saying she had visited the site and found it to be too small for what had been proposed.
"It's quite obvious on inspection," Cr Julie Sloan said last April.
The planning umpire made its own visit and has decided developers had done enough to cut the proposed building's "bulk".
VCAT member Tracey Bilston-McGillen added a proposed 2.1 metre-high fence would minimise the risk of people being able to see into neighbouring properties from the childcare centre.
She also rejected the council's argument the building would not fit the area's neighbourhood character.
"My observation of this area is that it is one that is likely to change in the future," she said.
"You are acutely aware of the hospital within a short distance from the review site. The hospital is a tall robust building extending over a couple of blocks."
Some members of the public who had objected to the proposal tried to sway the planning umpire by arguing the childcare centre was not needed as there were already many others nearby.
Developers did not have to demonstrate that particular need, Ms Bilston-McGillen said.
True, they had to show their idea served a community need but "that does not mean that an accounting spreadsheet is prepared detailing how many childcare centres are available and how many places are required," she said.
One of the main concerns raised during the hearings and in earlier planning debates was about noise neighbours might have to endure.
Ms Bilston-McGillen cited evidence from an audio expert who had run tests and concluded the amount of noise children would make when playing outside would be "reasonable", and added conditions to the planning permit to allay any concerns.
More news: Shark graveyard found deep in Indian Ocean
Objectors had argued both Grattan and Smith streets were quiet and in residential areas. They said the childcare centre would lead to undesirable consequences.
An expert assessment had found traffic impacts would be acceptable, Ms Bilston-McGillen said.
"I am persuaded that childcare centres typically serve people living or working in the nearby area and this centre should be no different," she said.
The planning umpire accepted that both streets were already saturated with parked cars thanks largely to the hospital but said the childcare centre would have basement level parking.
"I consider that the lack of on-street parking, will in effect, force people to use the basement car park to drop children at the centre," Ms Bilston-McGillen said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.