Lee embraces the chance to learn from one of Bendigo's best swimmers

It's not every day that junior swimmers have the chance to get up close to their idols.
However, this became reality for rising Kangaroo Flat Swimming Club star Sophie Lee on Wednesday when she came face-to-face with Jenna Strauch.
Lee is a product of the Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre's learn to swim program.
Even though she has just started her journey as an athlete, Lee has enjoyed every second in the water and is already making a name for herself with plenty of success.
Related:
Just recently the nine-year-old scored a trifecta of gold medals after stunning performances in the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 50 backstroke while representing Central Victoria at the 2022 Country Junior District Competition.
In addition, she also helped push her team to a bronze medal.
Looking ahead to the future she plans to continue swimming and hopes that more children also take up the sport.
"I really like the feeling of being in the water and pushing through the water," Lee said.
"I really like backstroke...and I really enjoy it because my coaches always help me get better."
In addition to her coaches, she also learnt a thing or two from Strauch who was thrilled to see Lee so enthusiastic about the future of swimming in Bendigo.
"It really is awesome," Strauch said.
"Here in Bendigo we have such great learn to swim programs, which I myself have been through.
"To see Sophie and all of the other kids get inspired to keep swimming from seeing the Dolphins is great."
Strauch said there were many benefits of swimming, but one of the most important being overall swim safety.
"Australia is a country that has so many waterways so it's essential that kids learn to swim from a young age," she said.
"Aside from that there's also the fitness and health benefits, and just the overall enjoyment of it."
KFSC coach Matt Kearns said it was a thrill for Lee to learn from Strauch.
"To have the Dolphins here really says a lot about our facilities and really is inspiring for all our swimmers - and even myself as a coach," he said.
"For the kids to see the Dolphins here in person it changes their whole perception as they are literally seeing the best in the country swimming."
"No doubt it's going to inspire and help improve their training."
For information on the learn to swim programs head to https://www.gurriwanyarrawc.com.au/learn-to-swim/enrolment.
More sport:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.