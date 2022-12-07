Australian Dolphins hit pool in Bendigo for World Championship training

THE Australian Dolphins swimming team, which includes Bendigo's Jenna Strauch, has hit the pool at Kangaroo Flat's Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre as part of their training camp in Bendigo ahead of next week's World Short Course Championships.
Here's some of the morning's action.
