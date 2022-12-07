Bendigo Fight Centre's first intra-club card proves a hit

BENDIGO Fight Centre's first intra-club tournament drew plenty of fans for Saturday night's action at the Allingham Street gym.
Six boxing and three Muay Thai bouts were held before more than 200 spectators.
Head coach and BFC owner Lucas Allen said the boxing gym opted to provide free entry for spectators the intra-club tournament.
"As a squad we decided to make this a free event as a way of giving back to the community," Allen said.
"We have had incredible support from the community since we started BFC just over three months ago."
Highs of the night included the third boxing bout in which Mitchell Simpson took on Lachlan Catto.
A flurry of punches by Simpson in the second round gave him the ascendancy on points, but Catto fought back strongly, especially in the first minute of the third round.
A top contest ended in a win for Simpson.
Although he faced a taller and heavier opponent, Arshdeep Singh's early attack put the heat on Damien Kitchingman in the next bout.
Singh's speedy hands and feet were an effective combination, as were the left and right jabs. It was a winning debut for Singh, who aims to compete at an amateur event next March or April.
Action then moved to Muay Thai in which Jason Hardy met Lachlan Phillips.
Although Phillips had more fight experience and greater reach, Hardy took it right up to his opponent.
There were more kicks and punches thrown by Hardy in the first round before Phillips began to find his groove.
Judges declared a drawn result.
Finale was Benny Knight against Brandon Eriksson.
A premiership winner on the footy field with North Bendigo, Knight had fought earlier in the year.
This time he conceded plenty of height and weight to Eriksson, who is working toward a black belt in karate.
A key for Knight was to strike early by hand or foot and avoid a counter-attack by his opponent.
Both traded plenty of exchanges in this match, which was also declared a draw.
"Benny fought incredibly well and was a really tough opponent," said Erikkson.
Knight also praised his opponent's skill and workrate.
"This was a huge challenge. This match showed I have to be at the gym more and working even harder for my next match," Knight said.
"The set-up for this event is amazing and it's been a great night."
Boxing results:
Roy Collinson d Robert Hopley.
Matt Hale d Mitchell Wicks.
Mitchell Simpson d Lachlan Catto.
Arshdeep Singh d Damian Kitchingman.
Harry Pysing d Mitchell Wicks.
Hamish Catto d Bradley Gough.
Muay Thai results:
Jason Hardy dr Lachlan Phillips.
Joel Lourey d Taylor Jelbart.
Benny Knight dr Brandon Eriksson.
