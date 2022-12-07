Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Fight Centre's first intra-club card proves a hit

By Nathan Dole
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:29pm, first published 1:21pm
Arshdeep Singh lands a left jab in his match against Damian Kitchingman last Saturday night. Picture by Jacob Sayers, Forsaken Media.

BENDIGO Fight Centre's first intra-club tournament drew plenty of fans for Saturday night's action at the Allingham Street gym.

