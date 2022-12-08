Researchers are calling for a national physical activity plan to encourage young Australians to get active following a dismal 2022 report card.
The report system is part of a global initiative involving more than 50 countries every two years, and the Activity Health Kids Australia (AHKA) rating this year shows plenty of room for improvement.
Undertaken by a number of universities across the country, the research reflected extremely poor physical activity levels and screen time among young people nationally.
It found Australian children were below international norms where it comes to being active, and 80 per cent of children up to the age of 18 were not meeting the guidelines for physical activity.
The guidelines outline that children aged five and up should complete at least an hour of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity per day, with no more than two hours daily of screen-based entertainment like watching television, seated electronic games or computer use.
For children between two and four who are not in school, 180 minutes of physical activity including energetic play is recommended daily with no more than 60 minutes of screen time.
While the vast majority did not meet the activity guidelines, 80 per cent of children exceeded the two-hour screen time limit.
University of South Australia researcher Dr Verity Booth said this longstanding problem needed to be addressed.
"When we think of Australian kids, we often picture active, healthy children, yet the reality is far from this ideal," she said.
"Instead, most Aussie kids are spending their time glued to screens and getting nowhere near enough physical activity.
"The lack of physical activity is not something new either and since the inception of the AHKA Report Card in 2014, the data have consistently shown Australian children and youth to be inactive."
A fellow expert, Professor Tim Olds, said a national plan could incorporate multiple sections of society to help increase the activity levels of young people.
"A national plan should also involve all sectors of government: transportation to encourage walking and cycling to school, urban planning to provide adequate green spaces and recreation facilities, education to encourage specialist PE teachers," he said.
One relatively positive finding of the research what that up to two thirds of young people participated in organised sport or physical activity at least once per week.
They still fall below the international average however with Australian children ranked in the 41st percentile for aerobic fitness and in the 28th percentile for muscular fitness.
The study also found that parents broadly encourage their children to be active with a majority also getting active with their youngsters, however only 18 per cent of the adults met the physical activity guidelines themselves.
For adults the guidelines recommend that people are active on most and preferably all days adding up to a total of between 2.5 and five hours of moderate activity or 1.25 to 2.5 hours of vigorous activity per week.
Those aged 65 and older are recommended to complete at least 30 minutes of moderate activity on most, preferably all, days.
Activity Health Kids Australia (AHKA) also found there was a decrease nationally in the proportion of secondary schools with specialist PE teachers.
While up to half of teachers surveyed said their schools had good or excellent facilities and equipment available for sport, only seven per cent reported access to an indoor activity space or gym.
Meanwhile, a large majority, 77 per cent, of teenagers self-reported they had access to parks or sports grounds near their home.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
