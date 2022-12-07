When it was rediscovered in Victoria in 2019, the southern purple spotted gudgeon stopped a multi-million-dollar project.
The tiny fish, pronounced regionally extinct in 1998, had been found lurking in Third Reedy irrigation lake near Kerang just days before the lake was due to be drained for a major wetland renewal project.
The miraculous discovery delayed the drawdown by at least a year as further searches for the "zombie fish" were carried out.
The species turned up in four other Kerang lakes and three connecting channels, and became the subject of a breeding program.
With "icon species" funding from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, the North Central CMA set about ensuring the fish's future in Victoria.
Project manager Peter Rose said the Catchment Management Authority worked with councils, community groups and industry leaders to select and improve breeding grounds for the gudgeon in several wetland and dam locations.
In the Bendigo region, where the gudgeon were once native, sites include a private dam near Axedale, the Harcourt Dog park in Strathdale and the Riley St, East Bendigo reserve where on Monday 400 fingerlings were released.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On hand to witness the event, the second Bendigo release of a batch of the colourful native fish, was a gaggle of media, as well as CMA, council staff and fish breeder Chris Lamin from Middle Creek Farm at Stratford.
Dr Rose said he was excited by the prospects of success for the "beautiful native Australian species".
The gudgeon had no predators in the reserve's waters, where it was hoped the fingerlings would thrive and eventually disperse into local waterways, he said.
The release sites were also serving as "surrogate habitats" to breed up numbers for release in floodplain wetlands along the Murray River and in the Gunbower forest.
"The idea is we'll recapture some of the juveniles and move them on," Dr Rose said.
The fish were also released at Deniliquin's lagoons, Mildura's ornamental lakes and a private wetland near Loddonvale.
Dr Rose said the quest to resurrect the gudgeon around Victoria was part of a bigger Murray system scheme to save threatened fish - the tri-state Mid-Murray Floodplain Recovery Reach Program.
"We're working on a group we call 'the magnificent six' - all these wetland fish are threatened or extinct," he said.
Another of the magnificent six which the CMA and City of Greater Bendigo have been working to re-establish is the southern pygmy perch, which was also thought to be extinct in the Loddon catchment.
"We have populations of pygmy perch at wetlands in the Harcourt Dog Park, Crook Street, the Cadella Way wetland in Strathfieldsaye, the Number 7 Reservoir frog ponds, and Murphy Street wetland," Dr Rose said.
"During our recent monitoring we surveyed 34 spotted gudgeon and 802 pygmy perch and found that both species are breeding in our local wetlands.
"Having pygmy perch back in the Bendigo Creek system as it was before European occupation is a fantastic result. And the spotted gudgeon numbers are going from strength to strength."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.