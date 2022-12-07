Australian Dolphins make a splash in Bendigo as they prepare for world championships

The Australian Dolphins are putting in the final stages of training ahead of an international event next week.
First thing on Wednesday morning the star-studded squad were in the water at Kangaroo Flat's Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre preparing for the World Short Course Championships which begin on Tuesday at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
For one of the squad's members, Matt Temple, it was a thrill to be back on home soil in Victoria.
"There's a real buzz about the team and it's exciting to be training somewhere else as we head into our next major competition," Temple said.
Temple, who will be competing in freestyle and butterfly, has already put in the hard work during the past six to 12 months and is using the next few days of training in Bendigo as an opportunity to refine crucial elements of short course racing which includes starts and turns.
"They are both a major part of short course racing and normally at staging camps all the hard work has been done to get to this point and there won't be too much improvement speed-wise.
"I am focusing on starts and turns as they are a big part of short course racing."
Short course events are competed within a 25m pool set up which places more emphasis on efficient turns and starts while in the water.
Temple, 23, is a native Victorian and career highlights thus far include his first individual silver medal in the 100m butterfly at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, in addition to gold in the 4x100 mixed medley and the 4x100m freestyle.
He also scored two bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 4x100m freestyle and the 4x100 mixed medley.
Heading into the short course championships next week, Temple plans to replicate the success.
"Fingers crossed," he said.
"We will see what happens and what the Australian team can do.
"We've brought our best team and fingers crossed we come away with some medals."
The Dolphins squad includes stars such as Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Mack Horton and Bendigo's own Jenna Strauch.
Above all Temple and the Dolphins squad were thrilled to have an event back on home soil after a busy few months competing overseas.
"We've had a good stint of competing overseas recently which has been great practice for the short course meet in Melbourne," Temple said.
"Now I can't wait to put what I've been practicing into my race
"I am ready to get stuck into it."
Swimming Australia head coach Rohan Taylor said Bendigo had been the ideal location to stage the final training ahead of the world championships.
"The first sessions on Wednesday morning have been great as we've been welcomed into the facility but also by Bendigo in general," Taylor said.
"We've also had a good group of locals come and watch which is fantastic."
Taylor said the squad was made up of a mixture of athletes ranging from Olympic gold medallists all the way through to those who will be making their short course world championship debut next week.
"We always expect our athletes to get the best out of themselves when that moment comes - performing when it matters," he said.
"We have athletes who've won medals...and also young ones who are just coming through the program so they will get some good experience."
Taylor said the next few days in Bendigo was about fine-tuning each of the athletes' technique in the pool ahead of next week's competition.
"This is about sharpening them all up with no heavy loads," he said.
"We'll be training in both the morning and afternoon each day so this is the final opportunity for athletes and our coaches to prepare themselves."
Other names in action on the squad include Rio gold medallist Kyle Chalmers and brother-sister duo Brendon and Mikayla Smith.
The Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre will be open for the public to watch the sessions from 7am-9am on December 8, 9 and 10, as well as a 3.30pm-5.30pm session on December 9.
At the completion of the camp on Saturday, December 10, a signing session will be held with the Dolphins' squad from 11am until midday.
