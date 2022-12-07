EVCA T20: Tigers making winning start to premiership defence against rivals

DEFENDING Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 premier United has picked up from where it left off last season.
The Tigers began their premiership defence on Tuesday night by beating the same team as they did in last season's grand final - arch-rival Spring Gully.
United scored a comfortable eight wicket win with 15 balls to spare against the Crows at Ewing Park on the opening night of the 2022-23 T20 competition.
Batting first the Crows posted 6-119, with more than half their runs coming off the bat of opener Rhys Webb.
Webb crunched a quickfire 63 off just 36 balls with seven fours and three sixes before he was out with the score on only 76.
Webb was one of three wickets for the Tigers' Harry Gadsden (3-19).
In reply United opener Alex Code anchored the Tigers' run-chase, batting through to the end in finishing 62 n.o. off 62 balls with 10 fours as United answered with 2-123.
* Marong scraped over the line by one wicket against West Bendigo at home.
Chasing the Redbacks' 87 the Panthers were 9-81 when No.11 Jack Murphy (1 n.o.) joined No.10 Reuben Cameron (6 n.o.) at the crease.
In a tense finish to the game the last pair took 20 balls to score the seven runs needed to win, with Cameron scoring the winning runs off the second delivery of the 19th over to secure a one-wicket win as the Panthers reached 9-88.
In what was a game dominated by the bowlers, the only players to score at least 20 were West Bendigo marquee player Chathura Damith (23) and Marong's Mark Blume (20).
Seven players in the game took at least two wickets - Marong's Cameron (3-15), Mitch Van Poppel (3-26), marquee player Miggy Podosky (2-6) and Amarpreet Singh (2-12) and West Bendigo's Mitch Davey (2-1), Kane Newton (2-14) and Zac Makeham (2-22).
* California Gully held off Axe Creek to win by five runs at home.
The Cobras' winning total of 8-160 batting first was built on the back of a 91-run partnership for the second wicket between Mick Galvin and Geoff West, who both made half- centuries.
Galvin plundered 69 off just 39 balls (nine fours, three sixes), while West scored 52 off 45 (seven fours, two sixes) as the pair took the score from 1-34 to 125.
In an innings where the Cobras scored at eight runs per over, Axe Creek bowler Joel Bish's 3-16 off three overs was the standout spell.
The Cowboys, who have been winless in each of the previous four Twenty20 seasons, fell just short of a breakthrough victory when they were bowled out for 155 in their chase.
Luke Hickman did the bulk of the damage with the ball for the Cobras in snaring 4-23 off four overs.
The Cowboys had been tracking solidly in their chase at 4-97, before their innings hit the skids when they lost 4-12 to fall to 8-109.
However, the last three batsmen at the crease in Jesse Trenfield (19), Jack Trenfield (19 n.o.) and Xavier Hand (14) ensured the Cowboys went down fighting.
Shiran Kulathunga's 33 off 22 was the top score for the Cowboys.
* Mandurang overcame a shaky start with the bat to defeat Sedgwick by 19 runs at Pearce Reserve.
The Rangas were 2-15 early before finishing at 5-179 led by knocks from Phil Berry (69 n.o.), Beau Clements (47) and Corey Dickins (35).
Between the trio they smacked 18 fours and four sixes.
The Rams batted their 20 overs out in reply, but were held to 6-160.
Opener and marquee player Ryan Grundy batted through the innings for the Rams making the highest score of the opening night with an unbeaten 79 off 58 deliveries.
At Silotech Oval Marong
West Bendigo 1st Innings
Z MAKEHAM b Podosky 0
B MCGLASHAN c J Murphy b Singh 0
C DAMITH c D Blume b Van Poppel 23
M DAVEY b Podosky 0
T KILCULLEN b Cameron 17
K NEWTON c Singh b Van Poppel 4
T KENDAL c Van Poppel b Cameron 19
B BOGASKI c Walters b Cameron 15
S MURPHY c J Murphy b Van Poppel 4
H LEECH lbw b Singh 1
E WRIGHT not out 0
Sundries 4
Total 87
Fall: 0, 4, 4, 31, 35, 63, 76, 81, 85, 87.
Bowling: M Podosky 4-2-6-2, A Singh 3-0-12-2, M Van Poppel 3.1-0-26-3, R Murphy 2-0-16-0, J Murphy 2-0-12-0, R Cameron 2-0-15-3.
Batting Time: Overs: 16.1.
Marong 1st Innings
B PEARCE c & b Damith 4
A GLADSTONE c Leech b Newton 0
D BLUME c Murphy b Makeham 13
M PODOSKY c Leech b Newton 10
B WALTERS b Wright 7
A SINGH c Leech b Kilcullen 3
M BLUME lbw b Davey 20
M VAN POPPEL c Newton b Makeham 0
R MURPHY c Damith b Davey 7
R CAMERON not out 6
J MURPHY not out 1
Sundries 17
Nine wickets for 88
Fall: 5, 5, 17, 44, 48, 48, 48, 80, 81.
Bowling: C Damith 4-1-16-1, K Newton 3-1-14-2, E Wright 2-0-16-1, T Kilcullen 3.2-1-8-1, Z Makeham 4-0-22-2, S Murphy 1-0-5-0, M Davey 1-0-1-2.
Batting Time: Overs: 18.2.
Marong won on first innings.
At Ewing Park
Spring Gully 1st Innings
R WEBB c Smith b Gadsden 63
B DEARAUGO c Smith b M Whittle 4
J FOX not out 29
S O'SHEA c Calvert b Gadsden 3
S MAKEPEACE c Hartney b Gadsden 2
B RINALDI c H Whittle b Hartney 8
I WILLITS c Hartney b H Whittle 1
K DOLE not out 4
Sundries 5
Six wickets for 119
Fall: 22, 76, 90, 92, 104, 107.
Bowling: J Hartney 4-0-15-1, H Whittle 4-0-25-1, M Whittle 4-0-23-1, L Smith 4-0-15-0, M Blackman 1-0-19-0, H Gadsden 3-0-19-3.
Batting Time: Overs: 20.
United 1st Innings
A CODE not out 62
M BLACKMAN c Dole b DeAraugo 6
J MCLEOD c DeAraugo b Kline 30
M WHITTLE not out 20
Sundries 5
Two wickets for 123
Fall: 16, 91.
Bowling: S O'Shea 3-0-17-0, B DeAraugo 3-0-18-1, T Parker 3-0-21-0, B Rinaldi 3-0-23-0, C Kline 3-0-18-1, I Willits 2-0-12-0, J Webb 0.3-0-10-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 17.3.
United won on first innings.
At Mandurang (Pearce Reserve)
Mandurang 1st Innings
D ACHISON b Baldwin 3
L COLCLOUGH c Moyle b B Ilsley 8
P BERRY not out 69
C DICKINS c B Ilsley b Cleary 35
J PIETROMONACO lbw b Cleary 0
B CLEMENTS lbw b B Ilsley 47
J LAIRD not out 2
Sundries 15
Five wickets for 179
Fall: 4, 15, 93, 93, 174.
Bowling: B Ilsley 4-0-24-2, L Baldwin 3-0-29-1, J Ilsley 4-0-38-0, A Robson 2-0-23-0, J Cleary 3-0-20-2, H Austin 3-0-36-0, C Robson 1-0-8-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 20.
Sedgwick 1st Innings
R GRUNDY not out 79
B ILSLEY c Berry b Bailey 20
J ILSLEY c Roberts b Dickins 11
A ROBSON c Pietromonaco b Dickins 5
N SCULLIE c Laird b Achison 16
S STROOBANTS c Roberts b Hancock 12
D MOYLE c Hancock b Achison 2
L BALDWIN not out 9
Sundries 6
Six wickets for 160
Fall: 34, 64, 75, 109, 127, 136.
Bowling: J Bailey 3-0-26-1, J Hancock 2-0-26-1, J Pietromonaco 4-0-20-0, B Clements 3-0-27-0, C Dickins 3-0-22-2, P Berry 2-0-11-0, D Achison 3-0-27-2.
Batting Time: Overs: 20.
Mandurang won on first innings.
At Cal Gully Oval- Langdon Building Oval
California Gully 1st Innings
W VAN ZYL b JE Trenfield 7
M GALVIN c JE Trenfield b Bish 69
G WEST c Ludwig b Hodgskiss 52
B WEBSTER c Ranathunga b Hodgskiss 0
P CLOSE c JE Trenfield b Bish 1
G WALLIS c P Singh b Bish 8
J TAYLOR b J Trenfield 6
B SMITH b JE Trenfield 2
J AUSTIN not out 7
L HICKMAN not out 1
Sundries 7
Eight wickets for 160
Fall: 34, 125, 130, 135, 135, 145, 151, 153.
Bowling: JE Trenfield 3-0-25-2, J Trenfield 4-1-34-1, M Ludwig 3-0-32-0, S Ranathunga 4-0-27-0, B Hodgskiss 3-0-24-2, J Bish 3-0-16-3.
Batting Time: Overs: 20.
Axe Creek 1st Innings
J BISH c Wallis b Collins 12
P SINGH c Wallis b Austin 3
S RANATHUNGA c Smith b Webster 15
S KULATHUNGA c Smith b Hickman 33
B HODGSKISS c Galvin b Hickman 15
JE TRENFIELD c Smith b Wallis 19
R SINGH b Webster 10
L WATTS c Galvin b Hickman 0
M LUDWIG c Collins b Hickman 0
J TRENFIELD not out 19
X HAND b West 14
Sundries 15
Ten wickets for 155
Fall: 14, 18, 68, 84, 97, 108, 109, 109, 131, 155.
Bowling: G West 2-0-17-1, J Austin 3-0-22-1, E Collins 1-0-8-1, L Hickman 4-0-23-4, G Wallis 2-0-24-1, W Van Zyl 4-0-28-0, B Webster 4-0-28-2.
Batting Time: Overs: 20.
California Gully won on first innings.
