Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

GMW urges extra vigilance as extra rain presents more hazards in waterways

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sailers on Lake Eppalock on October 7. Picture by Noni Hyett

A central Victorian water authority is urging everyone to be extra vigilant on its waterways in the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.