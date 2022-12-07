A central Victorian water authority is urging everyone to be extra vigilant on its waterways in the coming months.
With summer underway and school holidays quickly approaching, Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reminding people to stay safe and mindful of the potential hazards the high water levels can present.
Many of GMW's waterways and storages are fuller than usual after significant rainfall through October and November.
"Often these inflows carry debris into our dams and lakes that can cause problems for boaters," GMW Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack said.
"The high water levels will also cover vegetation that would normally be above the waterline.
"The flooding will have also changed riverbeds. There may be snags and sandbars where there previously weren't any."
GMW manages several water storages that are still spilling.
Boating is not permitted at these waterways, as the water running through them can create strong currents and can often drag people over the spillway where the water is particularly turbulent.
"To avoid disappointment, people should head to our website before visiting a storage to see what restrictions are in place," Ms Cusack said.
"We will review our storages closely until they return to safe boating levels, so we are eager for people to be able to enjoy them as soon as it is safe to do so."
To stay up-to-date on the boating restrictions, head to g-mwater.com.au/water-resources/catchments/storages
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
