Police are investigating a fatal house fire which occurred in the state's north on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a fire at a premises on Unitt Street, Kyabram at about 2.30am.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze and a deceased person was located inside.
A crime scene has been set up and detectives were due to attend later on Tuesday, but at this stage the fire is not thought to be suspicious.
Anyone with information or CCTV/dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
