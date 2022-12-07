Bendigo Advertiser

Athletes primed for All-Schools Field and Track Championships in Adelaide

By Nathan Dole
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weeroona College Bendigo's Kai Norton will compete in Adelaide. Picture by Greg Hilson.

SEVEN young guns with links to Athletics Bendigo Region will compete at this weekend's Australian All-Schools field and track championships in Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.