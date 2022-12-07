Athletes primed for All-Schools Field and Track Championships in Adelaide

SEVEN young guns with links to Athletics Bendigo Region will compete at this weekend's Australian All-Schools field and track championships in Adelaide.
The three-day meet starts on Friday and will involve hundreds of students.
Among those bound for Adelaide is Weeroona College Bendigo's Kai Norton to contest the under-14 hammer, javelin and shot put.
In what's been a superb season for the South Bendigo Athletics Club member, Norton won gold at the Victorian All-Schools as the hammer hit a mark of 42.28m and the javelin reached 39.06m.
Girton Grammar's Kate Wilson will contest the under-14 high jump and 3000m walk.
A leap of 1.50m at high jump earned the Eaglehawk Athletics Club member gold at the state titles.
Wilson completed the testing 3000m walk in 17:59.84.
The under-15 class at the nationals includes Hailey Stubbs in hammer, Avery McDermid to run the 1500m, and Rhys Hansen at pole vault.
A student at Sacred Heart College in Kyneton, Stubbs reached 43.86m to win gold at the state titles.
The Bendigo Harriers Athletics Club member has also starred in hammer at Bendigo's legs of Athletics Victoria Shield League.
A time of 4:07.63 earned McDermid second place in the 1500m final at the state titles.
A student at Bendigo South East Secondary College, McDermid competes with Bendigo University Athletics Club.
Another record-breaking leap of 3.50m in last Saturday's pole vault at the Flora Hill track capped an outstanding lead-up for South Bendigo Athletics Club's Rhys Hansen.
The under-17 field action includes Jake Gavriliadis from Maryborough Education Centre in discus and shot put.
One of the Bendigo Harriers best in field events, Gavriliadis reached marks of 46.56m in discus and 14.09 in shot put to claim silver and bronze at the state finals.
Although he will be competing for New South Wales, Connor Wilson also has links to Athletics Bendigo and is coached by dual national shot put champion Emma Berg.
Wilson has a seed mark of 13.91m.
IT WAS a winning treble for Bendigo University in the latest heats of the Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
The night's racing, sponsored by A.L. Parker Electrical, drew athletes from Bendigo Harriers, Eaglehawk, South Bendigo and Bendigo Little Athletics.
The mixed 5000m was closely-fought between University's David Cripps and South Bendigo's Chris Timewell as they clocked times of 20:41 and 20:47.
University clubmates Brian Watson and Darren Hartland went one-two in the mixed 3000m in times of 10:21 and 10:33.
Grace Mulqueen from Uni Pride ran the 1000m in 3:21 as Milanke Haasbroek was runner-up in 4:12.36 from Bendigo Little Athletics clubmates Louis Lapthorne, 4:12.90, and Florence Lapthorne, 4:14.10.
Results from Tuesday's racing at the Retreat Road complex:
Mixed 1000m:
Grace Mulqueen 13, Uni. 3:21.90; Milanke Haasbroek, BLA 4:12.36; Louis Lapthorne 8, BLA 4:12.90; Florence Lapthorne, 9, BLA 4:14.10; Poppy Wainwright 13, Uni. 5:09.98; Matilda Compston, 10, Uni. 6:08.33.
Mixed 3000m:
Brian Watson 51, Uni. 10:21.62; Darren Hartland 48, Uni. 10:33.89; Vanessa Garry 30, Inv. 11:29.51; Ted Van Geldermalsen 68, Inv. 13:20.35; Lisa Wilkinson 54, Uni. 13:24.30; Trevor Kelly 63, Eh 13:47.44; Leon Gilbert 71, BH 13:49.16; Richard Marchingo 60, BH 14:10.22; Matilda Smith 12, Inv. 15:10.69; Glenn McMillan 30, Uni. 15:14.76.
Mixed 5000m:
David Cripps 51, Uni. 20:41.59; Chris Timewell 48, SB 20:47.45; Jessica Paynter 26, Inv. 22:00.25; Casey Crapper 35, Eh 25:17.02; Hunter Gill 74, BH 25:57.65.
Meanwhile, round four in Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series will be run on Thursday night at the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill from 7.15pm.
This leg in the 36th running of the series is sponsored by Bendigo Living Plant Hire.
Athletes will race the 1200m distance. All runners are to report by 6.45pm.
Top chances in this event include Andrea Smith, Abbey Reid, Richard Marchingo, Emily Harris, Kelvin Niblett and Kade McCay.
The series is usually run in conjunction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track racing, but upgrades to the infield at the Barnard Street venue have forced a switch to Flora Hill for the opening four rounds in the 10-leg series.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.