Proposal could see community group move in to old railway station

A new proposal could see the former Harcourt Railway Station become the home of the Harcourt Progress Association.
Mount Alexander Shire Council has given notice that it intends to sublease the site in Station Street to the community group.
Council will enter a 20-year head lease with VicTrack made up of 10 years with an option for a further 10 years unused land and buildings at the site.
The head lease would then allow council to enter into a sublease with the Harcourt Progress Association with the group able to establish use the land for as a 'Community Neighbourhood House' for meeting, training, office, library, exhibition and performance activities.
The sublease to Harcourt Progress Association proposes to pass on all obligations from the head lease to Harcourt Progress Association.
In accordance with the Mount Alexander Shire Council Community Engagement Policy, council is seeking written comment on the proposal to sublease these premises with submissions to be considered and help assist council's decision making.
Submissions close on January 5 at 5pm. Email info@mountalexander.vic.gov.au for more details or phone 5471 1700.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
