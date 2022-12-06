Bendigo Advertiser
Harcourt Railway Station proposed to be new home of Harcourt Progress Association

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
December 7 2022 - 4:00am
Proposal could see community group move in to old railway station

A new proposal could see the former Harcourt Railway Station become the home of the Harcourt Progress Association.

