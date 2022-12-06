International star to play with Mandurang in EVCA T20

One month ago Regis Chakabva was on the MCG representing Zimbabwe against India at the Twenty20 World Cup.
Next week he'll be on the MCG playing in the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition.
Not the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but the Mandurang Cricket Ground (or Pearce Reserve as it is officially known) is where the all-rounder will pull on the red and white Mandurang colours to play against West Bendigo.
Chakabva, 35, has played 22 Tests and 61 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe as a keeper/batter.
At the completion of the recent T20 World Cup in Australia, Chakabva and his family relocated to Moama.
He signed with Goulburn Murray club Bamawm Lockington United Cricket Club where he has played the past three matches for scores of 33, 70 and eight.
He bowled some handy off-spinners as well and picked up six wickets at an average of 12.
"Regis will play a minimum of two games and he will be available for the finals should we make it," Mandurang Cricket Club's David Becker said.
"He'll play his first game for us in round two (against West Bendigo next Tuesday).
"To have an international player at the club is great. The boys are very keen to have him around.
"Regis is doing this for free, he just wants some contacts in the schools here so he can run some cricket clinics.
"He loves cricket and wants to promote the game as much as he can."
Chakabva made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2011.
In 22 Tests he has 1061 runs with a highest score of 101 and an average of 27.20.
In one-day cricket he has a highest score of 102 and an average of 22.0.
Prior to the T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe played a three-match one-day series against Australia in north Queensland.
Chakabva captained his country in the gallant 2-1 series loss.
He made 31 off 33 balls in the first match, 10 off 14 balls in game two and a match-winning 37 not out in Zimbabwe's historic first victory against Australia on Australian soil in game three.
"I am raring to go. Things have been really good,'' Chakabva said in a recent interview with the Riverine Herald.
"The boys have been really nice and really friendly. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and getting to know everybody."
Mandurang missed the finals in the T20 competition last summer.
In the 2020-21 T20 season they made the semi-finals, but lost to eventual premiers Sedgwick.
