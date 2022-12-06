A local animal rescue is giving children the chance to get up close and personal with one of Santa's most precious helpers and some other animal friends, but spots are limited.
Matty's Sanctuary in Sedgewick cares for hundreds of animals every year and finds homes for some of these rescued creatures, and one little fellow has some impressive connections at the North Pole.
Vixen, the baby deer, will be donning red and green reindeer antlers for photo sessions with children from across the region this December, as the festive season approaches.
Owner Matthew Glascott said the sanctuary was offering youngsters the chance to meet Vixen and to arrange an interaction with some other members of the menagerie in limited time slots this month.
Those who are interested can message Matty's Sanctuary through Facebook to get further information and pricing.
Other rescued animals on the property include baby buffalo, sheep, goats, pigs and camels - with gentle giant Humphrey one camel particularly keen on hugs.
The sanctuary is working to recover following the damaging floods in spring and is looking for community assistance to keep caring for their fluffy and slithery friends.
"During the recent floods, the sanctuary lost all its water pumps that we use to get fresh water to all the sanctuary residents during the warmer months," Mr Glascott said.
"We managed to find two of the pumps but they are beyond repair and we are looking at purchasing three new water pumps to ensure all the animals have fresh water over the summer periods.
"With the amount of surrendered animals that come during the warmer months, it can get tough."
Anyone who is able to assist the sanctuary in meeting the $850 goal before Christmas can donate to the Mattys Sanctuary account, BSB: 063791 and account number 11735236.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
