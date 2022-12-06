Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Sedgewick's Matty's Sanctuary helps children celebrate Christmas with Vixen

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 7 2022 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A local animal rescue is giving children the chance to get up close and personal with one of Santa's most precious helpers and some other animal friends, but spots are limited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.