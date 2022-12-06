Bendigo Advertiser
15 Labor, 15 Libs, one DLP, 3 cannabis party and 2 AJP candidates likely for upper house

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 6 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 4:42pm
La Trobe University political commentator Ian Tulloch. Photo by Brendan McCarthy.

The Labor government will face fewer blocks to its legislative agenda thanks to the composition of the Victorian parliament's new upper house, according to La Trobe University political commentator Ian Tulloch.

