The Labor government will face fewer blocks to its legislative agenda thanks to the composition of the Victorian parliament's new upper house, according to La Trobe University political commentator Ian Tulloch.
"It looks like the upper house is going to be [made up of] 15 Labor [representatives], 15 Libs, one DLP, probably three cannabis party and a couple for the Animal Justice Party," the adjunct research fellow in politics said.
"That means those left wing parties will give the Andrews government the capacity to get any of its legislation which may have been blocked in the last four years through - with the backing of the animal justice and cannabis parties."
The manipulation of Victoria's upper house group ticket voting system by Glen Druery was at this election thwarted by an eleventh hour Animal Justice Party trick which turned the tables on the "preference whisperer".
After Mr Druery had locked in his clients' preferences, fulfilling a mutually beneficial deal with the AJP, the party reneged on their part in the plan, directing their preferences instead to a block of left wing parties, including the Victorian Socialists and Legalise Cannabis Victoria.
The final Legislative Council result, which is likely to see Reason Party leader Fiona Patten unseated, along with Derryn Hinch's Justice Party members Tania Maxwell and Stuart Grimley was "unexpected but not all that surprising, given the way that preference deals went," Mr Tulloch said, and should encourage Labor to change the Electoral Act to get rid of the Victorian upper house voting system.
The Northern Victoria Region, which Bendigo is a part of, looks set to be represented by one Labor Party, one Liberal, one National, a One Nation and an Animal Justice Party representative.
The Nationals' Gaelle Broad, Animal Justice Party's Georgie Purcell and One Nation's Rikkie-Lee Tyrell look set to be newly elected while Labor's Jaclyn Symes and Liberal Wendy Lovell returning.
Given the Northern Victoria Region covers around a third of the state, the wide variety was not very surprsing, Mr Tulloch said.
