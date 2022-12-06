Major works on the Bendigo train line in February and March will see coaches replace trains as the state government pushes ahead on its Big Build.
Along with Bendigo major works will be undertaken on the Gippsland, Geelong and Sunbury lines as well as the West Gate Bridge and City Loop.
Bendigo's works will include level crossing upgrades between Bendigo and Swan Hill from February 15 to 20 as well as line upgrades from Bendigo to Echuca from February 21 to March 5.
Works on the Bendigo and Gippsland lines have been coordinated with the V/Line Annual Works Program in an effort to minimise disruption to passengers.
"Whether you're travelling by rail or road, if you're heading into Melbourne, or just passing through, over the next few months it's essential you plan ahead to avoid delays," public transport minister Ben Carroll said.
Maintenance works on the West Gate Bridge will see four outbound lanes closed between Boxing Day and January 4.
Delays of 90 minutes or more are expected between the city and the West Gate Bridge as well as in the Domain Tunnel, Monash Freeway and throughout the CBD.
Minister for transport and infrastructure Jacinta Allan said the works would improve travel throughout the state.
"We're upgrading every regional passenger line and delivering major projects including the Metro Tunnel - making it quicker and easier to get where you need to go, no matter where you live," she said.
"It's our biggest summer of Victoria's Big Build with more than 19,000 jobs on the ground pushing to get vital road and rail upgrades done in the coming months."
The City Loop will have works done between January 2 and January 15 with crews to work round the clock to upgrade smoke detection, extraction and sprinkler systems at Flagstaff, Melbourne Central and Parliament stations.
Gippsland line works will be from January 4 to 31 and the Sunbury line will see a substation commissioned at Footscary in February.
On the Geelong line, works will see upgrades as Marshall and South Geelong stations and level crossing removed at the Surf Coast Highway and Fyans Street as part of the South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication.
Coaches will replace trains between Geelong and Warrnambool from December 10 to 11, January 14 to 15, and February 18 to 26.
Visit bigbuild.vic.gov.au for more details about planned disruptions over coming months.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
