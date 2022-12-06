Braves tip-off 2023 NBL1 season at home against Frankston | Full fixture

Bendigo basketball fans it's time to mark April 1 on the calendar as the Braves will be back on court.
They will be starting the 2023 NBL1 South conference season with a home game on Saturday April 1 against the Frankston Blues at Red Energy Arena.
Other notable games include a clash with a country rival during the second round.
Braves will head across the goldfields to Ballarat on Thursday April 6 for matches against the Miners.
The Braves women will have a shot at redemption on the road when they meet this year's champions in the Ringwood Hawks on May 28.
The women put up a hard-fought effort and made it all the way to the grand final against the Hawks but went down fighting 73-89.
During this year's season the men fell short of locking in a grand final spot after going down to Kilsyth Cobras in the semi-finals, result 88-93.
Both Stephen Black (men) and Mark Alabakov will return to head coaching roles for the 2023 season.
April 1 v Frankston (H)
April 6 v Ballarat (A)
April 15 v Geelong (A)
April 16 v Launceston (H) (women)
April 16 v NW Tasmania (H) (men)
April 21 v Casey (A)
April 23 v Eltham (A)
April 29 v Kilsyth (H)
May 6 v Hobart (H)
May 13 v Dandenong (H)
May 20 v Diamond Valley (A)
May 27 v Geelong (H)
May 28 v Ringwood (A)
June 3 v Waverley (H)
June 4 v Casey (H)
June 18 v Eltham (H)
June 23 v Melbourne (H)
June 25 v Keilor (A)
June 30 v Mount Gambier (A)
July 8 v Nunawading (A)
July 9 v Sandringham (A)
July 15 v Ballarat (H)
July 16 v Knox (A)
