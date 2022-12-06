Bendigo Advertiser
Big-hitting opening batter to play for Golden Square in BDCA T20

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 3:00pm
Camberwell Magpies' Chris Thewlis will play in the BDCA T20 competition with Golden Square.

Golden Square will utilise the skills of Premier Cricket power hitter Chris Thewlis as its marquee player in Wednesday night's start to the BDCA Twenty20 competition.

