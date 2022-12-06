Big-hitting opening batter to play for Golden Square in BDCA T20

Golden Square will utilise the skills of Premier Cricket power hitter Chris Thewlis as its marquee player in Wednesday night's start to the BDCA Twenty20 competition.
Thewlis made headlines last summer when he smashed 237 off 72 balls for the Camberwell Magpies in a second XI match against Kingston Hawthorn.
He reached his century off just 36 balls and hit 24 sixes and 20 fours in his innings.
In first XI cricket this summer, Thewlis blasted 91 off 32 balls against Essendon and last week in the opening round of the Super Slam he made 49 off 24 balls.
"It's awesome for the club that Chris is playing for us,'' Golden Square first XI skipper Liam Smith said.
"He's made plenty of runs already this season, so I can't wait to see how he goes.
"If he gets away it's going to be good to watch."
The Bulldogs take on Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park in the T20 season-opener.
For the second-straight season all-rounder Scott Trollope will captain Square in the T20 format.
"We'll pick our best available 11,'' Smith said.
"We only want players who are invested in the format, so if players don't want to play we just don't pick them.
"We're keen to give it a good crack."
The Hawks will field a side made up of local players after because the marquee players they have lined up for the competition - Spotswood's Dan Schupan and Rochester's Dylan Cuttriss - are both unavailable for Wednesday night.
"We were hoping to have one of them play, but they can't so we'll go with what we've got,'' Eaglehawk coach Cory Jacobs said.
"We want to win as many games as we can and we're going to give a game to a couple of the kids that have been playing well in our second XI.
"Fletcher Runnalls is a young leggie and we thought the T20s would suit him."
Under-16 player Taj Taylor is another youngster who will get a chance to impress.
Jacobs will miss the first T20 round because of work commitments, while Richard Tibbett will also be sidelined, but the big fast bowler is close to a return to first XI action.
In the other round one match on Thursday night, Bendigo and Sandhurst do battle at the QEO.
All BDCA T20 matches are scheduled to start at 6pm.
Pool A - Huntly North, Kangaroo Flat, Strathdale-Maristians, Strathfieldsaye, White Hills.
Pool B - Bendigo, Bendigo United, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Sandhurst.
Wednesday, December 7
Eaglehawk v Golden Square - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Thursday, December 8
Bendigo v Sandhurst - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, December 14
Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale-Maristians - QEO, 6pm
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Thursday, December 15
Sandhurst v Bendigo United - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, January 11
Huntly North v Kangaroo Flat - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
White Hills v Strathdale-Maristians - QEO, 6pm.
Thursday, January 12
Golden Square v Bendigo - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, January 18
Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Bendigo United v Golden Square - QEO, 6pm.
Thursday, January 19
Bendigo v Eaglehawk - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, January 25
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye - QEO, 6pm.
Eaglehawk v Bendigo United - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Wednesday, February 1
Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly North - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Bendigo United v Bendigo - QEO, 6pm.
Thursday, February 2
Sandhurst v Golden Square - QEO, 6pm.
Thursday, February 9
Strathfieldsaye v Huntly North - QEO, 6pm.
Wednesday, February 22
Huntly North v White Hills - QEO, 6pm.
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst - Canterbury Park, 6pm.
Thursday, February 23
Kangaroo Flat v White Hills - QEO, 6pm
Wednesday, March 1
Grand final
