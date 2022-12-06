Have you seen Jada?

Police are searching for a missing teen, who may be in central Victoria.
The 15-year-old was last seen in Werribee on Tuesday, November 29.
She was last seen wearing black pants, a Nike jacket, and pink Nike runners.
It is believed that Jada could be heading to Bendigo, Dandenong, Werribee, Melbourne CBD or Latrobe Valley areas. It is also believed that she has her phone but it is currently switched off.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Morwell Police Station on (03) 5131 5000.
