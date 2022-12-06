It is hoped more doctors and nurse practitioners will be drawn to the Bendigo region by a new scheme to waive or reduce the study debts of those who work for several years in regional areas.
Legislation containing the provisions, which are similar to some in place for remote area teachers, passed the lower house of federal parliament last week.
Under the initiative, doctors and nurse practitioners - the most senior clinical nurses - will have their HELP debt wiped if they spend a period of time equivalent to the length of their course working in regional towns, including Castlemaine, Maldon and Heathcote.
Working in an eligible location for half the required time would lead to a halving of their debt, while those health professionals practising in a remote or very remote town would only need to work for half the length of their course to have their whole debt waived.
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, announcing the initiative on Tuesday, said anecodotal evidence suggested it would be popular.
"Talking to a lot of young doctors, to know that they could finish without having a HELP debt is incredibly attractive, because these debts are ... upwards of $100,000 - they're very expensive degrees," she said.
Given state government plans for new inner city hospitals there would be "an incredibly competitive market for our young graduating doctors", increasing the need to provide incentives for them to go bush.
Some of those fulfilling the requirements of the scheme could end up settling in the country, Ms Chesters said.
"Four or five years ... could be enough to convince [them] to stay in the regions."
But the plan wasn't "a silver bullet".
"We need multiple levers to try and address the crisis that we've got," she said.
"All options are on the table to try and stabilise our GP workforce, particularly in the regions."
That message was echoed by Murray Primary Health Network CEO Matt Jones.
The increasing difficulty of getting an appointment with a regional GP and the decreasing affordability for many patients meant policies and incentives were needed to make general practice in regional areas attractive, he said, describing the HELP debt cancellation scheme as "a fantastic development".
"We also need to recognise that we need different strategies and different approaches, according to different needs."
The measures have been cautiously welcomed as good news by the Australian Medical Association, which stressed they were "not a complete solution to the decline in GP specialists across Australia".
The government estimates 850 doctors and nurse practitioners a year would be attracted by the new program, which will be backdated to begin from January 1 2022.
