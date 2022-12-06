Bendigo Advertiser

Mixed luck for Bendigo runners in Inter Dominion barrier draws

Updated December 6 2022 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torrid Saint has a nice draw for the Inter Dominion pacers final, but he needs a scratching to force his wat into the field. Picture by Stuart McCormick

Bendigo-trained horses had mixed luck in the barrier draws for Saturday night's Inter Dominion finals at Melton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.