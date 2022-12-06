Mixed luck for Bendigo runners in Inter Dominion barrier draws

Bendigo-trained horses had mixed luck in the barrier draws for Saturday night's Inter Dominion finals at Melton.
Bendigo's two competitors in the trotters final - Nephew Of Sonoko and Parisian Artiste - have awkward draws for their Group One challenge.
The Ross Graham-trained Nephew Of Sonoko drew gate five and the Alex Ashwood-trained Parisian Artiste will start on the second row from gate 11.
The positive news for the connections of Nephew Of Sonoko's connections is the emergency for the final - Anywhere Hugo - has drawn gate one.
If no horses are scratched, Anywhere Hugo will come out and Nephew Of Sonoko will move in one spot to gate four.
Nephew Of Sonoko does have good early speed, so he might be able to take up a spot at the head of the field.
Parisian Artiste will need some luck in running because the gelding will be forced to settle back in the field.
In the pacers final, the Julis Douglas-trained Torrid Saint drew gate eight - the inside of the second row.
It's a handy draw for the consistent pacer, but he needs some luck just to gain a start on Saturday. Torrid Saint is the emergency for the final and won't get a run unless there is a scratching.
Meanwhile, Bendigo drivers dominated Monday night's meeting at Mildura.
Bendigo drivers won nine of the 12 races, with Alex Ashwood winning four times, Ellen Tormey twice and Jack Laugher, Ryan Sanderson and Abby Sanderson winning one race each. Ashwood trained three winners for the night.
