South Bendigo stars shine in AVSL

SOUTH Bendigo's gun field athletes Emma Berg and Rhys Hansen were in hot form at Saturday's sixth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League action at Flora Hill.
Both broke Bendigo records on an afternoon where the Bloods capped their best result of the 2002-23 season by being second in division two.
A dual national open shot put champion, Berg achieved a mark of 15.17 metres to break her Bendigo record at the Retreat Road complex.
It was a brilliant performance with the 4kg shot which earned Berg a score of 513 points which was the highest of all disciplines contested at Bendigo's round.
Best performance by the 21-year-old was 15.39m at this year's England field and track championships in Bedford.
It was another brilliant meet for Waaia-based Hansen as he soared 3.50m at pole vault.
Hansen set a Bendigo record for the under-15 age group and confidence soared in the build-up to next weekend's Australian All-Schools championships in Adelaide.
Saturday's leap earned Hansen a score of 433 points.
In the crucial battle for team points in the AVSL premiership race, South Bendigo scored 24,266 to be second in division two as Wendouree led the way on 25,783.
Bendigo Harriers scored 17,197 to be seventh in division two.
Eaglehawk put in another great effort to pass the 32,000-mark and be third against powerful metro clubs Diamond Valley, 41,761; and Essendon, 35,340.
The fifth-placed Box Hill scored 29,929 at a meet where it used its Powerplay to double its points tally to 12.
Bendigo University was eighth in division five on 850 as Old Xaverians dominated on 5890 and scored the maximum 24 points through the Powerplay.
Athletics Bendigo Region was again well-represented in the Most Valuable Athlete award.
South Bendigo's Kai Norton marked an impressive build-up to the Australian All-Schools by scoring 1368 points to be eighth.
The team in red and white also had Joan Self, 1220 points, 43rd; Rhys Hansen, 1170, 60th; and Genevieve Nihill, 1104, 83rd; play key roles in featuring so highly in the team standings.
Eaglehawk's versatility was again to the fore as the Two Blues gained plenty of points across many events.
Best for the Borough were Terry Hicks, 1286, 29th; Cameron Smith, 1272, 33rd; William Beaton, 1241 39th; Daniel Chisholm, 1218, 45th; and Angus McKindlay, 1200, 53rd.
A triple Paralympian and multiple medal-winner, Tim Sullivan is still going strong in his late 40s.
Sullivan's score of 1157 points earned 62nd place in the MVA standings.
A highlight for Sullivan was a time of 12.96 seconds in the 100m for a score of 476 points.
Hawks' clubmates Dave Chisholm, 1153, 66th; Abbey Hromenko, 1131, equal 81st; and Isabella Noonan, 1070, equal 100th, were also in top form.
Best for Bendigo Harriers were Reeve Evans, 1137, 72nd; Peter Clarke, 1136, 73rd; and Geoff Shaw, 1076, 96th.
A non-AVSL meeting will be run this Saturday from 1.30pm.
