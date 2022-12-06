Bendigo Advertiser

South Bendigo stars shine in AVSL

By Nathan Dole
December 6 2022 - 1:00pm
Emma Berg is enjoying a great run of form with South Bendigo in AVSL competitions. Picture by Luke West

SOUTH Bendigo's gun field athletes Emma Berg and Rhys Hansen were in hot form at Saturday's sixth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League action at Flora Hill.

