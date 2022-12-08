DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 10
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday, December 14 at 2pm
Indicative sale price $995,000 - $1,080,000
LAND: 8.9ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 1.30pm - 2pm
Ideally positioned on a picture-perfect country road, this semi-rural property features a modern adobe-brick homestead that is bursting with charm and character.
The home boasts cathedral ceilings supported by large red gum posts and beams, reclaimed from Echuca Wharf.
More unique features include a stone open fireplace, lead lighting, custom-made Australian hardwood doors and window frames, and mountain ash flooring.
An expansive floorplan provides loads of room for the family, with a study and five bedrooms. Four bedrooms have walk-in robes and the main suite includes an ensuite.
Two separate zones incorporate a large open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that showcases the stone fireplace. In the lounge room is an Arrow freestanding wood heater.
The custom-built kitchen comes well equipped with a central island bench, Beko induction cooktop, stainless steel Bosch wall oven, a warming oven, Miele dishwasher and free standing rangehood. In the butler's pantry is a plumbed-in fridge-freezer.
To ensure privacy the main bedroom is at one end of the home. In another zone you will find four more good-sized bedrooms as well as family bathroom with spa, the laundry, powder room, study and storage.
Sliding doors between family and alfresco living create a seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining venue that is sure to accommodate all of your family and friends for get-togethers.
A standout feature of this area is the circular paving. For the warmer months there is a shimmering in-ground salt-chlorinated pool with solar heating.
The property has park-like gardens, 24-panel solar system, rainwater storage, water bore, desalination plant and a 3.5-megalitre catchment dam.
Extensive shedding and outbuildings are onsite for machinery, equipment, workshopping, storage, boats, floats, caravans and trailers.
An outstanding property in a convenient location near Bendigo, Axedale, Lake Eppalock and Strathfieldsaye.
School bus pick-up is close by. It's about 90 minutes from the fringe of Melbourne.
