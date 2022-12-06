Inglewood stuns Golden Square in midweek bowls

Inglewood stamped itself as a genuine premiership contender when it outplayed Golden Square in Monday's midwek pennant bowls round eight action.
The home side won 62-50 and jumped Golden Square into third place on the ladder.
The highlight for Inglewood was Lindsay Kelly's 10-shot triumph over Golden Square's Brad Marron.
Malcolm's McLean's 24-13 win over Tayla Marron offset Robert Day's 22-13 loss to the consistent Julie Ross.
Kangaroo Flat is on top of the tabble through eight rounds.
The Roos won all three rinks in their 19-shot win over White Hills.
Eric White's 24-10 victory over Steve O'Bree set up the Roos' fifth win from eight rounds.
Eaglehawk is just one point behind the Roos in second place.
The Hawks disposed of the battling Bendigo side by 21 shots.
Kaye Rowe's rink was in brilliant form in its 21-10 thumping of Bendigo's Lee Harris.
Bendigo East moved into fifth place at South Bendigo's expense after the teams payed out a two-shot thriller.
Despite only winning one of the three rinks, East won 55-53 overall on the back of Benn Probert's 24-18 victory over David White.
The match of the round next week is at Golden Square where the home side will look to bounce back against the in-form Eaglehawk.
White Hills is at home to Bendigo East, Bendigo will chase its second win of the season when it hosts Inglewood, while top team Kangaroo Flat travels to South Bendigo.
Round eight results from Monday's play:
DIVISION ONE
Bendigo East 55 d South Bendigo 53. Robert Clough 18 lt Judith Adams 20, Benn Probert 24 d David White 18, Todd Matthews 13 lt Daryl Rowley 15.
Inglewood 62 d Golden Square 50. Robert Day 13 lt Julie Ross 22, Malcolm McLean 24 d Tayla Marron 13, Lindsay Kelly 25 d Brad Marron 15.
Kangaroo Flat 61 d White Hills 42. Phil Jennings 19 d Jim Brennan 18, Eric White 24 d Steve O'Bree 10, Paul Moller 18 d Jan O'Bree 14.
Eaglehawk 66 d Bendigo 45. Kaye Rowe 21 d Lee Harris 10, Phil Godkin 21 d Vicki Greenwood 16, Simon Carter 24 d Peter O'Neil 19.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 88, Eaglehawk 87, Inglewood 79, Golden Square 75, Bendigo East 57, South Bendigo 55, White Hills 38, Bendigo 33.
DIVISION TWO
Heathcote 51 lt Bendigo East 54. Eileen O'Brien 13 lt Colin McKean 22, Dorothy Cutajar 14 lt Sharyn Vowles 15, Lorraine Speirs 24 d Joy Hoffman 17.
Golden Square 56 d Castlemaine 50. Judith Chapman 11 lt Stephen McCoombe 24, Don Kent 28 d Pam Hunter 13, Leo Moloney 17 d Maureen Fletcher 13.
Woodbury 63 d Kangaroo Flat 61. Alan Brodie 17 lt Jennifer McHugh 22, Len Handley 30 d Debby Densley 14, Jill Grainger 16 lt Ken Packer 25.
Bendigo 46 lt Harcourt 58. Lorraine Trahair 14 lt Carrol Frost 15, Helen Champion 24 d Diane Marsh 22, Sylvia Lord 8 lt Barry Marsh 21.
Ladder: Bendigo East 94, Harcourt 76, Golden Square 74, Castlemaine 70, Woodbury 57, Kangaroo Flat 52, Bendigo 46, Heathcote 43.
DIVISION THREE
Bendigo East 43 lt Strathfieldsaye 70. Shirley McDonald 11 lt Vik Sabaliauskas 32, Tricia Costello 18 d Anthony Cole 17, Ken Parker 14 lt Trevor Probert 21.
Castlemaine 74 d Golden Square 50. Nina Hufer 35 d Merilyn McClure 11, Bruce Miller 13 lt Judy Brown 26, Kathleen Parsons 26 d Lorraine Clarkson 13.
Kangaroo Flat 33 lt Woodbury 74. Hazel Troy 9 lt Danny Tuck 32, Doreen Cattlin 11 lt Philip Luke 24, Corrie Verbeek 13 lt Carmel Halpin 18.
Marong 80 d Eaglehawk 41. Mandy Corry 21 lt Trevor Trewartha 23, Neville Ryan 35 d Carol Baker 4, Nancy Tate 24 d Vanessa Ashman 14.
Ladder: Marong 99, Strathfieldsaye 86, Castlemaine 70, Golden Square 68, Bendigo East 63, Eaglehawk 50, Kangaroo Flat 40, Woodbury 36.
DIVISION FOUR
South Bendigo 65 d Dingee 37. Margaret Kirkpatrick 20 d Megan Grieves 11, Sharon Bryan 24 d Susan Cail 16, Craig Adams 21 d Lyn Demeo 10.
Golden Square 58 d Calivil/Serpentine 48. Lorrain Eeles 9 lt Shirley Hope 28, Mark Petersen 27 d Carolyn Mitchell 11, Laurie Power 22 d Dianne Walker 9.
White Hills 64 d Campbells Creek 43. Frank Gargiulo 23 d Valerie Ellis 15, Des Fiedler 23 d Judith Hall 17, Harold Walklate 18 d Trevor Woodman 11.
Bendigo VRI 52 lt Harcourt 62. Brenda Hawkins 27 d Chris McAuliffe 12, Peter Williams 15 lt Heather Braid 16, John Dullard 10 lt Les Harding 34.
Ladder: South Bendigo 106, Golden Square 90, White Hills 73, Calivil/Serpentine 56, Harcourt 54, Dingee 52, Bendigo VRI 43, Campbells Creek 38.
DIVISION FIVE
Inglewood 32 lt Strathfieldsaye 39. David Whitehead 16 lt Stewart Curnow 17, Pam Kelly 16 lt James McGregor 22.
South Bendigo 38 lt White Hills 41. Gillian Pinniger 24 d Helen Liddell 21, Ann Borham 14 lt Tess Cooney 20.
Bendigo 20 lt Bridgewater 46. Barbara Bell 12 lt Glenn Mangan 21, Annette Mott 8 lt Margaret Wright 25.
Eaglehawk 32 lt Bendigo East 36. Jennifer O'Shea 18 d Bill Schmidt 17, Jan Fitzpatrick 14 lt Allen Bamkin 19.
Ladder: Inglewood 78, South Bendigo 71, White Hills 70, Strathfieldsaye 67, Bridgewater 53, Bendigo East 46, Bendigo 36, Eaglehawk 27.
DIVISION SIX
Strathfieldsaye d Bendigo East on forfeit.
White Hills 36 d South Bendigo 32. Geordie Julius 16 d Edward Bullow 15, Tom Dobeli 20 d Bev Jennings 17.
Woodbury 32 lt Golden Square 34. Julian Lee 18 d Terence Cope 17, Barry Shay 14 lt Lawrie Bayliss 17.
Marong 28 lt North Bendigo 39. Gary Place 16 lt John Emerson 18, Robert Williams 12 lt Amanda Hall 21.
Ladder: North Bendigo 98, Golden Square 83, White Hills 73, South Bendigo 51, Marong 49, Bendigo East 45, Strathfieldsaye 25, Woodbury 24.
