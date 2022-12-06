Bendigo Advertiser

Inglewood stuns Golden Square in midweek bowls

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irene Godkin and her Eaglehawk team-mates had a good win over Bendigo on Monday. Picture by Noni Hyett

Inglewood stamped itself as a genuine premiership contender when it outplayed Golden Square in Monday's midwek pennant bowls round eight action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.