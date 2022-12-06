Bendigo Advertiser

Dellavedova wants bet cashed in World Cup gold

By Fraser Barton and Murray Wenzel
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Dellavedova (r) is hoping his move to Sacramento helps him secure World Cup glory in 2023. (AP PHOTO)

Matthew Dellavedova's bet has paid off and now he hopes his second NBA coming will deliver World Cup gold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.