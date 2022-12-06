Bendigo's budding writers and those who simply love children's literature will be in for a treat with a local author meet and greet on Wednesday.
Central Victorian members of the Australian Literacy Educators' Association (ALEA) will host a gathering of authors at the Rifle Brigade Hotel's Brew Room from 5.30pm on Wednesday, December 7.
Secretary of the ALEA central Victoria local council, Robyn English, said the region was "rich in terms of literary talent".
"The meet and greet event on Wednesday is a chance to celebrate some of the outstanding children's authors who are part of this talent," she said.
"The intention is for anyone with an interest or passion for children's literature to come along for an informal conversation with a range of authors.
"This is a chance to chat about the processes used, the inspiration for ideas and to find out what new opportunities are around the corner.
"As practising teachers, it is always wonderful to get an opportunity to share with the authors, the enjoyment that our children find in their work."
Authors in attendance will include writer and illustrator Chris Kennett, who worked on the Pixel Raiders series among many others, and Lorraine Marwood whose book Star Jumps won the inaugural Prime Minister's award for children's fiction in 2010.
Local teacher and author Deryn Mansell will also share her knowledge, having written Tiger Stone after being inspired by trips to Indonesia.
Lauren Mitchell and Amy Doak, respectively former editor and the creator of independent Bendigo Magazine, will also be on hand to share their experiences.
Ms Mitchell has written five books and will release her first children's picture book in 2023.
Meanwhile readers may be familiar with Ms Doak's stunning Of the World series which showcases the homes of people around the world.
The event organisers are also excited to announce that Sally Rippin, Australia's highest-selling female author, will be in attendance.
Ms Rippin has written more than 100 books for children and young adults and she has sold more than 10 million copies in 18 countries.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
