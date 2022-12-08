DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$660,000 - $680,000
LAND: 1195sqm
AGENCY: Property Plus Real Estate
AGENTS: Di Selwood 0488 148 358 and Nathan Diss 03 5447 4088
INSPECT: Saturday 11.45am - 12.15pm
Space and comfort are key features at this family home near Kangaroo Flat services. There are multiple living areas, a large family kitchen with all conveniences, and a dining room with French doors opening onto the spacious rear deck. Under the roofline is a double garage and a separate home office with a reverse-cycle system.
Outside, the current owners have transformed the gardens into a private and peaceful place. Mature trees provide shade and there are ornamental plantings as well as a veggie patch and chook run. In addition to the decked area there is a raised gazebo offering a sheltered place to sit and enjoy the garden. The rear yard is fully fenced, making it secure for children and pets.
