Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Housing agency wants feedback on game-changing Myers St idea

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of one of the buildings that would wrap around the St Andrew's Church. Image is supplied.

THE TEAM behind a 73-unit housing project in the heart of Bendigo says they have tried to maintain neighbourhood character in the proposed five-storey buildings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.