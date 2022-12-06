THE TEAM behind a 73-unit housing project in the heart of Bendigo says they have tried to maintain neighbourhood character in the proposed five-storey buildings.
Uniting Housing's Kristie Looney has given an in-depth interview ahead of a public information session about the Myers Street plans slated for Wednesday.
The drop-in consultations will be the first chance for members of the public to look at the proposed transformation of land around St Andrew's Church into a haven for vulnerable people, she said.
"Given that it is on the main street and it's adjacent to the church, there was a lot of thought put into the design," Ms Looney said.
The two buildings could rise near multiple other new multi-storey builds, including the Galkangu govhub a block away on Lyttleton Terrace and a host of potential hotels.
Still, Uniting Housing expects it will need special approvals to build past the third storey on both buildings.
It is also yet to get a clear sense of what neighbours and nearby business owners think.
St Andrew's congregation members have passed on some positive comments. The congregation itself is a key partner in the project.
Their plans have been revealed as Bendigo rents have been branded more unaffordable than most areas of Victoria. Experts at SGS Economics & Planning have blamed rising rental prices and a scarcity of stock.
Housing project backers want to rip out the church's car park and some trees on-site, though it would keep a community hall and the historic former stables.
Plans to use the stables for anything else will be figured out at a later date and hinge on extra funding, along with fresh consultations.
Uniting Housing has chosen the Myers Street site because it is so close to public transport, supermarkets, parks and community activities.
"And St Andrew's congregation has been dreaming up this concept for years," Ms Looney said.
The congregation and the housing agency's parent group Uniting Vic.Tas wanted to take advantage of recent Victorian government Big Build funding to make that dream a reality.
Uniting Housing is among three agencies sharing in $40 million for 135 new Big Build homes in the region.
Other groups working on projects include Common Equity Housing Limited, Uniting Housing Victoria, VincentCare Victoria and YWCA National Housing.
More news: Daniel Andrews unveils Victorian ministry
The projects combined bring to 325 the number of social and affordable dwellings completed, underway or on the cards for the Greater Bendigo region under the $5.3 billion scheme.
Uniting Housing's drop-in information sessions take place from 3.30pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 7 at 26 Myers Street.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.