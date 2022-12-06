The City of Greater Bendigo has launched an updated ambassador pass, providing perks for residents hosting their families this festive season.
The pass offers two for one deals at Bendigo's major attractions, including the Tramways Talking Tram Tour, Central Deborah Gold Mine, Bendigo Pottery, Bendigo Town Hall and Sandhurst Gaol Tours, Golden Dragon Museum, Victorian Goldfield Railway Train Ride's and the Discovery Science and Technology Centre.
Other exclusive offers are available at other businesses and tourism providers, including a 10 per cent discount at Pinot and Picasso, free coffee or tears at Ms Batterhams, and a free black label wine tasting experience at Balgownie Estate Bendigo for groups of six or less, when you bring one or more visitors.
Tourism and marketing manager at the City, Glenn Harvey, said during school holiday periods and particularly at Christmas, 50 per cent of the audience to town is visiting friends and relatives.
"During school holidays we find we get a really big VFR audience, to showcase all the great things around town is really important," he said.
Mr Harvey said this year the free pass can be downloaded on to a mobile phone and presented at any participating provider along with proof of a Greater Bendigo address.
The City has 4000 ambassadors already signed up, and Mr Harvey said he hopes people will take the opportunity to show off everything the region has to offer.
"Bendigo's had such a fantastic year, earlier this year we were crowned Victoria's top tourism town so, it's a great opportunity for locals to be proud of what they have here," he said.
"There's been so many great things happening here so this pass is a great way to get people out and show all those great things, why we are the top tourism town in Victoria."
