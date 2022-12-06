Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Updated Bendigo Ambassador Pass offers new deals for visiting friends and relatives

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Heritage Attractions marketing and events officer Jacob Amarant shows off the new Bendigo Ambassador Pass. Picture by Noni Hyett

The City of Greater Bendigo has launched an updated ambassador pass, providing perks for residents hosting their families this festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.