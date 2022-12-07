A program connecting Bendigo students and local police officers has wrapped up for the year.
Blue EDGE (Educate, Develop, Grow, Empower), run by Blue Light and Victoria Police, sees students participate in a group exercise session before having breakfast and a workshop discussion on issues relevant to them.
The program has been running at Weeroona College since February this year, with a group of students meeting twice a week at 7am.
Bendigo Police acting sergeant Holly Lembke said she had enjoyed getting to know the kids and their unique personalities.
"The program is about building relationships and showing the kids that police are human too," she said.
"I'm confident the kids will seek our assistance if they ever need to and possibly even follow in our footsteps in becoming a police officer. If these kids are anything to go by, our future is bright."
Blue EDGE is an initiative specifically targeted at young people identified as vulnerable, or at risk of disengaging and participants who display leadership qualities.
The program is funded by the federal government until term one and it's not certain if it will continue, despite receiving glowing reviews from students.
"I heard a lot of good things about it," Basil Elkonos, 15, said.
"One of my friends previously did it and all the activities sounded really fun so I wanted to join."
Sarah Piotrowski, 14, said she would recommend the program to any young person considering it.
"It does sometimes get hard but just push through and you'll really respect yourself for doing it because it's a really good program and you'll get a lot out of it," she said.
"You get that sense of achievement from finishing it, because you know you've turned up early in the morning, completed exercise but also other activities with other kids and become a community.
"It makes you want to come to school as well."
