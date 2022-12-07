Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Blue Edge program celebrates successful year at Weeroona College

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Police acting sergeant Holly Lembke, Weeroona College students Basil Elkomos, Seth Francis and Sarah Piotrowski and first constable Aysh Vear participated in an Amazing Race at Rosalind Park for the Blue Edge program. Picture by Noni Hyett

A program connecting Bendigo students and local police officers has wrapped up for the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.