Shire offers residents free green waste disposal ahead of fire season

Campaspe Shire Council will open its annual green waste disposal program from Saturday, December 10 to reduce the risk of fire on private properties.
Residents can discard their green waste for free at any one of the shire's eight transfer stations throughout the four-week program, which ends on January 8, 2023.
Mayor Rob Amos said the program was a great way to help landholders clean up their property prior to the fire season.
"While the recent wet conditions might not make you think immediately of fire, we are aware of just how quickly the landscape can dry out," he said.
"To mitigate fire risk around your property, make sure you take up our offer and start to clear any long grass, remove dead trees and clean out leaves from gutters."
Household green waste will be accepted free of charge during the above period at any of the eight resource recovery centres: Colbinabbin, Echuca, Gunbower, Kyabram (Mt Scobie), Lockington, Rochester, Rushworth and Toolleen.
"The spring growth really just hasn't stopped," Cr Amos said.
"So we expect to see quite a large number of people utilising the free green waste disposal.
"We do ask that residents make sure they separate their loads if they're taking general rubbish to the transfer station as well as green waste. We will not accept any contaminated green waste loads free of charge."
All transfer stations are closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. For more information on resource recovery centre locations and opening hours, visit the council's website.
To report any potential fire risks in your neighbourhood, such as overgrown vacant blocks, call the council on 1300 666 535.
