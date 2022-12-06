Like so many people around the country, Larni Guidice has been avidly following the Socceroos' progress in Qatar.
But the 14-year-old has more personal interest in their matches than the average football fan.
"I've been playing [football] since I was five. I'd love to make a profession out of it," she says.
The teenager has been involved with Football Victoria's National Training Centre (NTC) development program for girls for two years, playing first in the under 14s and now under 15s girls squad.
In October she travelled to Coffs Harbour to take part in the national youth championships with the NTC team, a local sporting champions grant helping cover the costs of the trip.
"We finished third overall," Larni says. "It was a great experience."
Larni has recently signed to the Preston Lions at senior level and is currently travelling to Melbourne three times a week for training and competition, while also training with the boys at Bendigo City.
She is one of 13 young local sportspeople local MP Lisa Chesters described as having "bright futures ahead of them" on Monday.
The federal member for Bendigo was on hand at the East Bendigo Aquatic Centre to distribute certificates to the recipients of the second round of the 2022-23 Local Sporting Champions and Local Para Champions grants, which she described as "about helping talented young men and women pursue their sporting dreams".
Ms Chesters acknowledged the funding, of between $500 and $700, didn't cover costs but helped parents and guardians with the expenses involved when young people pursue competition sports.
"Playing sport at competition level takes passion, dedication and hard work," she said. "It also involves extensive travel, training, specialist equipment and clothing, and as many parents have told me, all those costs add up."
East Bendigo Swimming Club's Veda Haines has been training nine times a week over 10 years at the Bendigo East Aquatic Centre.
At the end of August, the 17-year-old travelled to Sydney to take part in an open-age medley relay.
The swimmer, who describes herself as "a bit of an all-rounder", swam butterfly.
Her teammate Henry Allan was another grant recipient.
Other young sportspeople-to-watch on the grants list were hockey and inline hockey players Jack Tamblyn, Nick Dwyer, Riley Anderson, Bohdan Hassell and Anthony Caddy, boxer Samuel Kay, aerobic gymnast Elizabeth McGrath, basketballer Mia Harvey, road and track cyclist Belinda Bailey and para footballer Joshua Beekes.
Ms Chesters said applications for the grants could be made at any time by visiting ausport.gov.au/champions or contacting her office.
