Bendigo singers to perform in $5 million opera extravaganza

DC
By David Chapman
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:43pm, first published December 15 2022 - 11:30am
Bendigo's Suzanne Houlden has been selected to sing in the $5 million production of Wagner's Ring Cycle opera in Bendigo next year. Picture by DARREN HOWE

It's taken almost 40 years, but Bendigo's Suzanne Houlden is finally going to get the chance to perform on stage at an international operatic event.

Local News

