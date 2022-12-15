It's taken almost 40 years, but Bendigo's Suzanne Houlden is finally going to get the chance to perform on stage at an international operatic event.
Ms Houlden successfully auditioned to be part of the chorus in Melbourne Opera's $5 million production of Wagner's Ring Cycle to be staged in Bendigo next year.
Auditions have been held for central Victorians to be part of the chorus for Gotterdammerung, the fourth opera in the Ring cycle, and Ms Houlden is excited to have been chosen.
Even more so because it goes a long way to making up for her missed chance of being part of the ensemble cast at the prestigious Covent Garden Royal Opera House in London.
Her chance came after completing her major with the Conservatory of Music at the University of Melbourne.
She set off for a holiday in the 1980s and landed in England where she decided to audition at Covent Garden.
"I got in and they said we're very sorry to tell you but we've just filled the last soprano vacancy and can't offer you a position," Ms Houlden said.
"It would have been a good job but I just went on to other things."
Those other things included being part of the cast for the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company which saw her tour Britain and Australia.
Ms Houlden admits to being sort of retired as a singer, apart from some small performances at aged care homes and the like, but nothing of any real significance for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When she heard of the auditions for Bendigo's Ring cycle, she jumped at the chance.
"I love opera and they wanted local people," Ms Houlden said.
"I saw the whole Ring cycle at Covent Garden and it was fantastic.
"People follow the Ring cycle around the world - and from anywhere in Australia."
So how does it feel knowing you will be part of this operatic masterpiece?
"It's good - I can't wait. It's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to it," Ms Houlden said.
Another Bendigo local who has successfully auditioned for next year's Ring cycle is Emily Bibby.
A teacher of English and textile at Crusoe College in Kangaroo Flat, Ms Bibby has a bachelor of music in opera and classical music from the University of Melbourne.
Living in regional Victoria means her musical talents have been restricted to community theatre productions.
She admits to never having seen a live performance of Wagner's Ring cycle - instead having to be content with watching clips on YouTube - but she is not daunted by the challenge ahead.
"I'm so excited. I've done nothing on this scale before," Ms Bibby said.
"It's what I was trained to do at university but because I've been living in the country I haven't had the opportunity."
Ms Bibby said the staging of the Ring cycle at Bendigo's Ulumbrarra Theatre in March and April next year would be "amazing" and "unprecedented".
"You shouldn't underestimate how huge this is," she said of the near 17-hour four-opera epic that makes up Wagner's re-telling of Nordic mythology.
"The length of the performance, the detail on stage, the work the individual musicians put in and the cast - it's extraordinary.
"I hope a lot of people come along to it."
For anyone else who would love to be part of the show but missed the local auditions, take heart - there are still vacancies that need filling in the chorus.
Melbourne Opera is keen to hear from more central Victorian singers, particularly men.
Anyone interested can email info@melbourneopera.com for more information on how to apply/audition.
