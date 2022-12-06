Jazy Roberts embraces confidence-boosting Australian Open performance

Belvoir Park teenager Jazy Roberts learnt plenty about herself during an unforgettable debut at last week's Australian Open.
The 17-year-old experienced the highs and lows a golf course can dish up within a championship setting, she became accustomed to the pressure of performing in front of cameras and crowds, but most of all she grasped something that can't be taught - the sense of belonging.
"After making both cuts I now know I can compete at this level, especially as I feel I didn't even play at my best," Roberts said.
"My goal is to now take on even more opportunities to play at these sorts of events so I can continue to improve."
In a way the whole Open experience at Kingston Heath and Victoria golf clubs came as a bit of a surprise for Roberts as she gained entry via a qualifying event last Monday at Sanctuary Lakes, and less than 24 hours later she was already on site ready for the first practice round.
Most golfers ahead of their debut in their home country's biggest event would hone in on different elements of their game to master before the tournament, however, Roberts had no time and was straight down to business.
"Registering alongside all of the professionals and getting out on the practice fairways and putting greens was all a bit intimidating at the start but it wasn't long before I got used to it," Roberts said.
After practice rounds on both courses on Tuesday and Wednesday, it was now time for the proper tournament.
Upon waking up on Thursday morning, the nerves had subsided and Roberts was ready to get to work.
"In the morning it just felt like any other tournament and I was fairly relaxed - there weren't that many nerves," she said.
Ahead of the round there was a serious pinch yourself moment as when warming-up on the practice range she was surrounded by some of the country's best including: Cam Smith, Marc Leishman and Minjee Lee.
"It was weird to be so close to them all, but even more so to know I was playing against them," Roberts said.
"But I was very relaxed and it was a pretty exciting moment to have my name read out on the first tee."
Roberts carded rounds of 77 and 74 during the first two days to make the first cut and lock in a spot for Saturday.
The format of the Open included another third round cut ahead of the final round at Victoria on Sunday which Roberts was determined to make.
She had played both courses prior to the Open, but the challenges of the sandbelt came to the fore.
"I knew only the top-30 would get through to Sunday so I just went out there and did my best," she said.
"I had some trouble around the greens and out of the bunkers.
"But being able to focus and adapt for those high-pressure moments helped me improve my scoring."
She posted an even-par 72 to make it all the way to the final day.
Her final day was a tale of two rounds as Roberts had a challenging front-nine which saw her make the turn at five-over before she then produced her best nine-hole stretch of the tournament.
Roberts bounced straight back with an opening birdie on the 372m par-four 10th and then recorded eight-straight pars to finish the back at one-under, three-over for the day and 10-over total at T30 on the women's leaderboard after rounds of 77,74,72 and 76 (299).
"On the back nine on Sunday more people started to come and watch and I just started to play better," Roberts laughed
"I was hitting fairways and greens which set myself up for some easy pars.
"I probably could have made a few more birdies on the back, but after being five-over on the front to finish with a one-under back was very pleasing."
South Africa's Ash Buhai was the winner of the women's Open at 12-under par.
It was all a bit of a whirlwind, but now that Roberts has finished Year 12 her key focus is now on improving her golf game in hope of forging a career as a professional.
"I want to continue playing in more amateur tournaments to help me get more starts in professional events and I guess I'll see what happens from there," she said.
There's not much time to wait as she is straight back on course this Thursday at Kingston Heath for the Port Phillip Open Amateur, which acts as a qualifier for the Victorian Amateur Championship to be held next week at Royal Melbourne
Neangar Park's Morten Hafkamp will also be in action this Thursday.
