Bendigo Health Community Services has teamed up with Victoria Police and Murray Primary Health Network to produce a training video for medial practitioners, to help assess and respond to people who have experienced non-fatal strangulation.
The video teaches GPs how to talk to victim survivors, educates them on what to look for during examinations and highlights the importance of further investigations and documentation.
According to BCHS, non-fatal strangulation, or choking, is a tactic used by perpetrators of family and domestic violence which can result in loss of consciousness and restricted air or blood flow to the brain.
BCHS specialist family violence advisor Meg Bagnall said the act could have significant consequences for victim survivors.
"We look at the health consequences of non-fatal strangulation as one really important risk factor, for example the potential of having a stroke," she said.
"But we're also looking at the likelihood of homicide as the result of the perpetration of one episode of non-fatal strangulation.
"What we're looking for from GPs is a referral into the family violence sector to prevent that likelihood of a fatal outcome - but we're also looking for a medical response because the pressure applied and the trauma applied to the neck has significant health consequences."
According to the health organisation, strangulation is involved in one third of family violence related homicides, and a survivor of choking is seven times more likely to be killed in future events.
One in 47 survivors experience a stroke later in life, particularly within the first six months.
BCHS is working with doctors, police and the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine [VIFM] to improve medical responses, even when there is no visible neck trauma.
Victoria Police Detective Sergeant Guy Menhennitt, who heads the Bendigo Family Violence Unit, said strangulation is a "devastating and dangerous act" and a key indicator of lethality.
"We want medical practitioners and medical staff to be aware of the seriousness of it, and we want them to be aware that presentations to hospitals for strangulation victims is actually quite rare. Only nine per cent seek medical attention," he said.
"So, the opportunity and the privilege medical practitioners have to intervene and assist strangulation victims is so very important. In depth examinations and consequent imaging are vital."
Senior forensic physician at VIFM Dr Jo Ann Parkin said compression of the neck can be overlooked by victims following domestic violence.
"It may not be their primary focus," she said.
"It may be the last thing on their mind if they're being sexually assaulted, they may be more concerned about that ... they may be worried about the kids who were there in that particular incidence, so it may be something they don't think is important," she said.
"They might have bruises elsewhere on their body or a fracture that is distracting them, but it's the neck compression that has underlying issues that could be really serious.
"We want to make sure we're looking at long term problems that might be missed, and we don't want to miss that one person that is going to have a consequence that is going to be life threatening."
GPs and health professionals can call VIFM for secondary consultations and further advice, and for support if they need to give evidence in court.
The training will soon be included in professional development sessions for health professionals.
The video and a checklist can be found here.
