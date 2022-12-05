Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Community Heath Services releases training video for GPs to assess non-fatal strangulation

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 10:30am
Bendigo Community Health Services has released a new training video for GPs to better understand non-fatal strangulation or choking. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Health Community Services has teamed up with Victoria Police and Murray Primary Health Network to produce a training video for medial practitioners, to help assess and respond to people who have experienced non-fatal strangulation.

