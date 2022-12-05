Busy week ahead for Bendigo young gun

Bendigo harness racing driver Tayla French starts arguably the biggest week of her career at Melton on Tuesday night.
French will compete in the prestigious Australasian Young Drivers Championships - a series decided over nine races at five meetings on four different tracks.
It culminates at Melton on Saturday night where French will drive in her first Group One Inter Dominion final when she partners Parisian Artiste in the trotters decider.
After Tuesday night, the young driver sereis heads to Ballarat on Wednesday night, Maryborough on Thursday, Bendigo on Friday night and Melton on Saturday night.
They will contest two races at each of the first four meetings, and one on Inter Dominion grand final night at Tabcorp Park to wrap up the series.
Six Australians and three New Zelanders make up the nine drivers in the series.
French will drive $8 chance Rakareplay in the first heat on Tuesday night and $21 shot Ubetcha in the second heat.
