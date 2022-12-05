Bendigo Advertiser

Busy week ahead for Bendigo young gun

December 5 2022 - 5:30pm
Tayla French will drive in the Australasian Young Drivers Championship.

Bendigo harness racing driver Tayla French starts arguably the biggest week of her career at Melton on Tuesday night.

