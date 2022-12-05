Bendigo Advertiser

EVCA Twenty20 league to hit-off

Updated December 5 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 5:21pm
Golden Square's Liam Smith will play for United.

The popular Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition starts on Tuesday night.

