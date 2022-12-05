EVCA Twenty20 league to hit-off

The popular Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition starts on Tuesday night.
Three BDCA stars are already confirmed as marquee players and more are expected to take the field when teams are finalised on Tuesday.
Golden Square skipper Liam Smith is a valuable addition with bat and ball to the United side for its clash with Spring Gully at Ewing Park. The left-arm spinner played a key role in the Tigers' T20 grand final win over the Crows last summer.
White Hills' South African import Wian Van Zyl will play for California Gully in the Cobras' home clash with Axe Creek.
Van Zyl's aggressive style will be hard to contain on the batter-friendly California Gully oval.
Huntly North's leg-spinning all-rounder Sandun Ranathunga will play for Axe Creek.
Ranathunga is in good form having made a half-century on Saturday.
Marong and West Bendigo are still to confirm their final playing 11s for their clash at Malone Park.
It's the same scenario for Mandurang and Sedgwick, who will clash at Pearce Reserve in Mandurang.
All games start at 5.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.