Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
$690,000
LAND: 600sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Blasi Mulholland 0417 311 733 and Rob Waller 0418 571 130
INSPECT: By appointment
Once upon a time this character-filled house was Bendigo railway home number 850. It was relocated and today it's a charming cottage at Harcourt surrounded by private hedging and easy-care gardens.
The selling agent said the home has a borrowed landscape outlook. To the north, it has a tranquil view over the surrounding farmland. A lovely feature is the home's front verandah that connects with covered decking at the rear. You can walk all the way around the home, and it makes a great play space for kids.
The home has two living zones and both have a sunny aspect. A renovation to the kitchen cabinets, benchtops, dishwasher and cooking appliances.
Other features throughout include pantry, fireplace, raked ceilings, French doors, fireplace, ceiling fans and reverse-cycle system.
Town water is connected and fast internet is available. There is ample onsite parking and a handy tool storage shed.
A delightful home in a sought-after rural setting with easy access to Bendigo and Castlemaine.
Enjoy a tree change or commute to Melbourne via the Calder Freeway. Walk to the local primary school, bowling club and general store.
