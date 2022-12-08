Congratulation to Creek Street Christian College's class of 2022 Advertising Feature

Introducing Creek Street Christian College's class of 2022 (listed below right, as pictured here from left to right). Picture supplied

Creek Street Christian College would like to congratulate the class of 2022, the first group of Year 12 graduates in the college's 40-year history.



The students and families that make up this cohort are to be thanked for their decision to choose Creek Street for Year 12, particularly as the college embarked on being an International Baccalaureate World School.



These families have put their faith in the college and the staff as they broke new ground, delivering the diploma program for the very first time.

These young people have sat their exams and completed their assignments.



Despite any stress or self-doubt that may have crept in, they have thrived throughout the two-year course.



Creek Street Christian College extends its sincerest hopes to each of these graduates, that they may find success and happiness in their lives as they continue to discover who they are and what they are able to achieve.

The graduating class is made up of seven students, each possessing their own skills and talents, ready to see where their next chapter will take them.



These graduates have applied for tertiary education in a range of courses, including pharmacy, medicine, law, nursing and archaeology.



Students are also looking at working in the photography field and applying for the army.

Some of Creek Street Christian College's graduates successfully applied for La Trobe University's Aspire program, which offers early entry to courses, provided the students gain the required ATAR.



As such, they are eagerly awaiting the publishing of their results in the coming weeks.

On November 10, students, staff and parents gathered together at The All Seasons to celebrate the completion of Year 12.



The students looked fantastic in their graduation gowns and were presented with a bible and sash to commemorate this educational milestone.

Congratulations class of 2022

