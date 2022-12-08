DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
$985,000 - $1,040,000
LAND: 2000sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENTS: Nekti Tzouroutis 0412 242 321 and Matt Gretgrix 0438 911 688
INSPECT: By appointment
This modern family home is on a spacious allotment that is a blank canvas awaiting your imagination.
Bonus side access is available to a 12 x 6-metre Colorbond garage that's ideal for the tradie and hobbyist.
Inside the home are many upgrades and extra features beginning with a wide entrance hall.
Multiple living areas provide ample space, such as the formal lounge and private study.
Children's bedrooms (two with walk-in robes) are ideally zoned around a playroom and a family bathroom with extra-wide shower.
At the opposite end of the home you'll find the main bedroom suite with a luxury ensuite which flows to a large walk-in robe.
Eye-catching polished concrete floors give the house an air of contemporary cool. So too, the feature wall in the family living area which is made from recycled brick.
The all-white kitchen includes a 900mm-wide freestanding stove, a rangehood, dishwasher, pendant lights and a butler's pantry.
Sliding doors lead to the alfresco, which overlooks all that backyard space. How will you use it? Add a pool, a playground and a garden to finish your dream home.
Wooleen Court is in a quality residential estate on the fringe of Huntly with nearby bakery, supermarket, primary school and family tavern.
